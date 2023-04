.@redbullracing were on top of the timesheets at the #AustralianGP, in the race as well as in the pits. Watch them perform the DHL Fastest Pit Stop for @SChecoPerez. #DHLF1 #F1



All pit stop times: https://t.co/PY5mTPKMsk pic.twitter.com/2GRGfxvmAV