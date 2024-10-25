Verstappen reveals FIA fears over health update
Verstappen reveals FIA fears over health update
Max Verstappen has opened up about health concerns surrounding a key FIA end-of-season event.
The FIA prize giving gala celebrates motorsport heroes from across various different series, including Formula E, F2, Formula 1 Academy and Formula 1 itself.
Verstappen has recently voiced concerns about the financial implications caused by the mandatory attendance at the event, particularly for younger drivers from less financially-rewarding series.
This year's gala is set to be held in Rwanda in Africa, and is being held just a few days after the F1 season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Verstappen's record-breaking 2023 season saw him win a plethora of awards at last year's event, and he and his Red Bull team will be hoping this year's event will be equally successful.
Marburg virus concerns plague FIA event
The gala is a key event on the FIA’s calendar, where the top three drivers in the F1 championship standings are required to be present.
While Verstappen is willing to attend the gala, he has raised questions over the safety of the event due to a recent outbreak of the Marburg virus in Africa.
The virus is currently a huge problem within Rwanda, and various countries including the US have issued updated advice about travelling to the country.
In a recent interview at the US GP, Verstappen voiced concerns the FIA are having surrounding the end-of-season event.
"We just need to wait and see if everything is safe there," he told media.
"If there's nothing wrong, it's not a problem [holding the event in Rwanda]."
READ MORE: Verstappen announces future BOMBSHELL amid FIA swearing row
