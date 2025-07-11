Daniel Ricciardo takes action over F1 retirement backlash
Daniel Ricciardo takes action over F1 retirement backlash
Former F1 star Daniel Ricciardo has been left with no choice but to take action online following a backlash from fans on social media.
The 36-year-old was dropped from Red Bull's junior F1 outfit, Racing Bulls, midway through the 2024 season, with fans still holding out hope for a return to the grid in 2026.
Next year brings a whole host of changes to the sport, with 2026 marking the first year of the new regulations and American outfit Cadillac officially becoming the 11th team on the grid.
Ricciardo's charisma, love of the US and marketability are all traits that fans felt would make him an ideal candidate to join Cadillac's first F1 line-up, but the 26-year-old has shot down any chance of a return on multiple occasions since his F1 exit.
To make matters worse for fans longing for a paddock comeback, Ricciardo's recent social media activity has confirmed his retirement, with the Aussie star posting numerous brand deals that lean on his status as a retired driver.
Most recently, Ricciardo teamed up with betting company Dabble where he referenced his own experience of retirement, but the collaboration did not go down well with his legions of fans.
Are Daniel Ricciardo fans pushing him away from the sport?
After the former Red Bull star's latest launch on social media, he limited the comments on the post which had been promoting the Dabble advert.
Having taken action against the hundreds of fans that had used his Instagram comment section to question his promotional activities with the betting company, Ricciardo has now gone one step further.
Following the backlash over his retirement promotions, the eight time race winner has limited the comments across his entire account, likely to prevent fans flooding his personal social media with questions over his career choices.
One look at Ricciardo's Instagram will show that since his F1 exit, the Aussie star has rarely given an insight into his social life, instead promoting his own business ventures and various partnerships.
His fans however appear to only be pushing the star further away from a permanent comeback to motorsport, in any capacity, his every move dissected as fans deal with the likelihood that they will never see the Honey Badger race in F1 again.
