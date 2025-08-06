Red Bull's former F1 team principal Christian Horner has taken to social media to share a message to his 'amazing' wife Geri Halliwell-Horner.

The former Spice Girl married the recently sacked F1 boss in 2015, with the couple reaching the 10-year mark back in May this year.

Their decade of marriage was somewhat overshadowed by a tumultuous season at Red Bull, with the Milton Keynes-based squad's star driver Max Verstappen losing hope of retaining his championship for the first time since his maiden victory in 2021.

After a horrendous start to their 2025 campaign and already one driver swap down this season, Horner was sacked at the start of July with immediate effect and replaced by ex-Racing Bulls boss Laurent Mekies.

Geri Halliwell celebrates birthday

Now, almost a month on from his shock axing, Horner has taken to Instagram to wish his wife a happy birthday as she turned 53, writing: "Happy Birthday to my amazing wife @gerihalliwellhorner."

In the posts dedicated to the singer and author, she could be seen holding a celebratory cake, dressed in her usual white attire, with a second image featuring Horner's caption: "Birthday vibes."

Christian Horner's birthday message to wife Geri, Image Credit:@christianhorner

Horner puts past behind him

The 51-year-old's abrupt exit from F1 came as a shock to the Red Bull team and the wider paddock, with many rushing to his defence after his reign as the longest serving team principal the sport has ever seen.

Horner took up the dizzying role of being Red Bull's first F1 boss in 2005 when the energy drink giants officially joined the championship, making history at the time as the youngest team principal in the history of the sport.

After two decades under Horner's leadership, Red Bull earned 124 wins, eight drivers' championships, six constructors' victories and enjoyed two major periods of dominance thanks to Verstappen and fellow four-time champion Sebastian Vettel.

Though Horner remains technically on Red Bull's payroll following his sacking, whether he will return to the sport or not remains unclear, with a switch to one of his former team's rivals not out of the question.

For now, the ex-Red Bull boss is taking time away from the track, sharing fond memories of his time in the sport and away from it via his Instagram stories, most recently attending an Oasis concert at London's iconic Wembley Stadium, where Halliwell-Horner also met up with England's Lionesses after their own championship victory this summer.

