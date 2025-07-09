Christian Horner ‘breaks down’ in ‘EMOTIONAL’ Red Bull farewell

Red Bull F1 team principal Christian Horner 'broke down' during an 'emotional' farewell speech to the team.

That's according to Sky Sports F1 presenter David Croft who was stationed outside the team's headquarters after the news broke of Horner's immediate dismissal on Wednesday morning.

Horner was relieved of his duties with immediate effect, with Red Bull parachuting in VCARB's team principal Laurent Mekies to take over for the remainder of the season.

A 20-year stretch with the team came to an end in emotional fashion reported Croft, as he shed some light on the manner in which Horner said his goodbyes to the rest of the team.

Christian Horner bids farewell to Red Bull

"From those that we’ve managed to speak to, it is a unified sense of disappointment and sadness at a man that they see has unified their team," Croft told Sky Sports.

"[Horner was] Never afraid to sit and have a chat, it didn’t matter what they did for the organisation.

"The speech that Christian Horner gave to the factory this morning, we understand was hugely emotional and Christian himself was very emotional and broke down on occasion.

Christian Horner was relieved of his duties at Red Bull on Wednesday morning

"He received a massive ovation at the end of that speech from a workforce that are very loyal to him. He has helped bring success and bonuses and world championship glory during his time as team principal.

"He drove out [Red Bull HQ] this morning, he looked impassive, staring ahead in his car. No thumbs hip, no waves, drove out of the gates for what seems to be the final time."

