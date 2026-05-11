Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton has kindly donated the Mercedes G Wagon that once belonged to his late dog Roscoe to the Silverstone Museum.

The museum sits at the heart of the home of F1's British Grand Prix, at the iconic Silverstone Circuit in Northamptonshire in the UK.

It offers immersive exhibits and boasts iconic cars, legendary trophies and helps tell the stories of some of the most unbelievable talents in British motor racing history.

Article continues under video

And now, the museum is also home to the mini Mercedes G Wagon that Roscoe Hamilton once used to get around the F1 paddock.

The adorable car may be a miniature but it is far from simple, complete with a working USB-compatible stereo, leather seats and even a personalised number plate that reads: "R05 COE".

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen to Mercedes could fall apart as Russell behaviour called out

Silverstone Museum welcomes iconic Roscoe Hamilton car

Hamilton sadly lost his beloved vegan bulldog Roscoe in September 2025, with the Ferrari star revealing via social media that his pup had been put in a medically induced coma, after his heart stopped under sedation while being examined for a breathing problem, caused by a recurrence of pneumonia.

The now 41-year-old F1 star called the experience 'one of the most painful' he had ever endured, revealing that he had taken the decision to bring an end to Roscoe's suffering and put his 12-year-old dog to sleep last year.

But now, fans of Roscoe Hamilton will be able to visit the dog's iconic mini Mercedes at the Silverstone Museum.

In a post on their social media channels, the museum wrote: "We've got a very special set of wheels at the museum, the specially designed Mercedes G Wagon that carried Sir @lewishamilton's beloved pup, Roscoe Hamilton around the F1 paddock! Swing by and see this unique vehicle up close."

Head of learning and engagement at the Silverstone Museum, Robert Jaina then revealed the mini G Wagon in a video, saying: "Very sadly, when Roscoe passed, the car that he used to move around the paddock was left in a storage area and we have managed to rescue that car and kindly Sir Lewis has allowed us to have it here on display at the museum.

"And it's one of the most special cars I've ever been able to speak about. Now yes, it's a car that was used to help a dog move around the paddock, but it's really, really special and once we got hold of this and had a look at it, it was brilliant. It's got working lights at the front, it's got a personalised number plate, it has been seen by millions on social media. When we look inside, there is still the original blanket that Roscoe used to use inside the car and I must say he sat on very lovely comfy leather seats.

"There is even a little stereo that you can plug a USB in here for some music. We've got a remote control that you can actually utilise to move the vehicle around, and there may in the future even be the opportunity for you to own this significant piece of not only motorsport, but social history."

How to visit the Silverstone Museum

Should you wish to pay a visit to to see Roscoe's G Wagon and the many other artefacts on show at the Silverstone Museum, all you need to do is book tickets online to save money, or turn up to the Silverstone Circuit on the day if you are willing to pay an additional ticket fee.

Once you have purchased a ticket, it actually entitles you to entry for an entire year, acting as an annual ticket holder purchase for the one time fee of anywhere between £15 and £29 depending on your age.

Just book online, pay for a day and your entry will be free for a year!

READ MORE: Bahrain & Saudi GPs could return this year in late F1 calendar swap

Written by Kerry Violet - F1 News Editor Having graduated from the University of Sheffield with a 2:1 in Journalism in 2022, Kerry continued her pursuit of finding a full-time position in motorsport through work with the F1 Arcade in London, where she got to meet true fans of the sport and make a live grand prix watch party memorable for them. It was here that she confirmed her dream of combining her background in journalism and love of motorsport, going on to volunteer with the female-led platform Empoword Journalism. Having completed stints as a screen editor and sports editor, Kerry landed her first F1-specific editorial role with GPFans and has thoroughly enjoyed continuing to work closely with the sport ever since. The access GPFans offers Kerry has allowed her to interview big names such as Naomi Schiff and David Coulthard and given her experiences she could only have dreamt of as a young F1 fan. View full biography

Related