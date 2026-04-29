Could we see F1 race at Silverstone twice this year?

Silverstone have offered to step in and host an additional Formula 1 race in 2026 if required, amid ongoing uncertainty surrounding parts of the calendar.

The British circuit famously played a key role during the disrupted 2020 season, staging multiple races to help F1 complete its schedule, and has now indicated it would be willing to do so again if needed.

With the current global situation creating logistical challenges for the sport, the offer provides a potential solution should further changes be required later in the year.

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Silverstone ready to step in for F1

Silverstone CEO Stuart Pringle confirmed that the circuit has already made its position clear to Formula 1, offering to host a second race if required.

"I have offered, because we stepped in during Covid and we were able to help Formula 1, and if that would help then of course we will," he told Sky News.

"There are numerous practicalities that need to be considered. The offer is in and they know we're here. We can move quickly if asked."

Silverstone’s ability to act as a contingency venue has been proven before, having hosted back-to-back races during the pandemic-hit 2020 season.

While the circuit does not typically have room in its schedule, Pringle suggested flexibility would be possible if the situation demanded it.

"I pride myself on not having spare windows but everything is moveable in a crisis."

Will F1 accept Silverstone offer?

Whether Formula 1 takes up the offer remains uncertain, with the sport continuing to monitor a rapidly changing global situation.

F1’s chief corporate relations officer Liam Parker admitted that predicting how the calendar will look later in the season is difficult.

"Everybody can look at the TV everyday and see that the situation is so fluid and so dynamic and nobody knows what's going to happen tomorrow, let alone in September and October."

F1 is currently set to return to the Middle East later in the year, but preparations are ongoing as organisers assess potential risks and challenges.

F1 facing logistical challenges

Parker also acknowledged that the wider situation is creating complications behind the scenes, particularly from a financial and logistical perspective.

"Obviously there are headaches and complexities that we have to navigate but these aren't daggers in the heart or anything like that at this moment in time."

For now, the existing calendar remains in place, but Silverstone’s offer provides a ready-made solution should Formula 1 require additional flexibility later in the 2026 season.

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