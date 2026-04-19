Max Verstappen Nurburgring Results: Final NLS5 Race times and positions
Max Verstappen Nurburgring Results: Final NLS5 Race times and positions
Where Max Verstappen placed at the NLS5 round at the Nurburgring
F1 champion Max Verstappen returns to the Nurburgring on Sunday (April 19) for the second day of action at the ADAC 24h Qualifiers weekend - and we will have the full NLS5 race results for you.
The Dutchman returns to the Nurburgring with his Mercedes-AMG GT3 team alongside Austrian driver Lucas Auer, less than 24 hours on from Saturday's tragic events at the iconic German track.
Less than 30 minutes had passed in Saturday's race before a seven-car crash caused the event to be cancelled and claimed the life of 66-year-old Juha Miettinen.
Racing will continue on Sunday despite the tragedy, with NLS5 qualifying and top qualifying having taken place earlier in the day. Verstappen's team only managed P32 in the earlier qualifying session after changeable weather conditions saw a wave of drivers improve their lap times.
Auer was behind the wheel of the No.3 car for Top Qualifying and finished P5, with Thierry Vermeulen claiming pole position in his Ferrari 296 GT3.
VERSTAPPEN NURBURGRING LIVE: NLS5 Schedule, start times and free live streams
Nurburgring Race Results: NLS5 2026
Below is our results table where the official NLS5 race results will be posted. Check back when the session is complete at around 16:00 UK time for full details:.
|Position
|Car Number
|Team
|Time/Status
|1
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|2
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|3
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|4
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|5
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|6
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|7
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|8
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|9
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|10
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|11
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|12
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|13
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|14
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|15
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|16
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|17
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|18
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|19
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|20
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
NLS5 Race start times
The NLS5 race gets under way at 12:00 UK time (13:00 local time) and runs for four hours through to 16:00 UK time (17:00 local).
How to watch Verstappen's Nurburgring race
You can watch Verstappen's GT racing exploits right here on GPFans, check out our live stream below:
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