The British GP is on this weekend in Northamptonshire

TV personality Jeremy Clarkson has signed a deal with an F1 team ahead of this weekend's British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Former Top Gear presenter Clarkson is well known to be an F1 fan, and is regularly seen at grand prix weekends.

He recently hinted after the Barcelona Grand Prix that he would love for his Hawkstone alcohol brand to be a sponsor of an F1 team, just like Ferrari's partnership with Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%.

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And while that is still yet to happen, Clarkson has announced a special partnership for this weekend's British GP, with Enstone-based outfit Alpine.

Alpine's F1 base in Oxfordshire lies just six miles from Clarkson's Diddly Squat Farm, the site of the Clarkson's Farm programme.

Diddly Squat Farm Shop, the world-famous shop on the farm, will provide a range of locally sourced food, produce, condiments and beverages for the team at Silverstone, in an attempt to keep the team and its drivers well fed and hydrated at what is the outfit's home race.

The team's French and Argentine drivers Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto will eat some authentic British dishes using ingredients from the farm shop, as they prepare for what will be a gruelling sprint weekend at Silverstone.

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Alpine and Clarkson's Farm in Silverstone partnership

Steve Nielsen, Alpine's managing director, said of the partnership: "We are delighted to rely on Diddly Squat Farm to supply us with local farm food this weekend at Silverstone.

"As a team, we have enjoyed an excellent relationship with Jeremy Clarkson who has been very supportive of us for several years. It's great that we are able to help promote British farming and highlight the importance of farming to the local area.

"Our base at Enstone is surrounded by farms so we are well aware and full of admiration for what farmers do in bringing food to our tables. It's a special occasion to bring local food to Silverstone to keep our team and drivers well fed this weekend so thanks to Jeremy and the team at Diddly Squat Farm for their ongoing support."

Meanwhile, Clarkson's partner and co-founder of Diddly Squat Farm Lisa Hogan said: "It is with great pleasure to team up with our local F1 team at Silverstone this weekend.

"The British Grand Prix is one of the highlights on the British sporting calendar so to have Diddly Squat Farm Shop associated, and to play a small role, with the team this weekend is certainly quite special.

"We hope the team and its drivers enjoy some of our local produce and wish them a successful weekend on track."

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