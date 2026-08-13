F1 team owner in record $12.5bn sale
F1 team owner in record $12.5bn sale
Mark Walter has made a very quick profitMake us your Google favorite
F1 team owner Mark Walter has sold the NBA basketball team the LA Lakers for an incredible $12.5bn (£9.3bn).
The sale comes less than a year after Walter, who with TWG owns the Cadillac F1 team, bought the Lakers for $10bn (£7.45bn) from the Buss family in a then record deal in October 2025.
That makes a tidy 25 per cent profit from his investment in just 10 months, with Josh Kushner, the brother of US president Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared, and a former Disney chief Bob Iger now taking a controlling interest in the huge basketball team.
READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton strikes gold with genius investment as $9.18bn valuation confirmed
Walter sells to Kushner and Iger
Kushner and Iger said in a statement: "As lifelong NBA fans, we are deeply honoured for the opportunity to become stewards of the Los Angeles Lakers, one of the most iconic sports franchises in the world.
"We have immense respect for the leadership and vision of Jerry and Jeanie Buss.
"Our long-term commitment is to build on that foundation, compete at the highest level, and serve this extraordinary team, its fans, and the city of Los Angeles."
Cadillac axe team boss
The news comes on an extraordinary day for Walter's Cadillac team who made the shock decision to axe team principal Graeme Lowdon with less than a year into the team's first season.
The former Manor F1 boss has been replaced by the experienced Marcin Budkowski, who will take charge with immediate effect and in time for the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort on August 23 when F1 returns from its summer break.
Sitting bottom of the constructors' championship, Cadillac with the driver pairing of Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas are the only team yet to score a world championship point.
TWG Motorsport helped start Cadillac
Walter and TWG helped get the Cadillac F1 project off the ground through a partnership with General Motors and TWG Motorsports.
TWG's motorsport arm also operates Andretti Globak, Spire Motorsports and Wayne Taylor Racing.
Dan Towriss is the CEO of the company that has been overseeing the Cadillac operation, and made the choice to axe Lowdon.
Towriss said of Lowdon's exit: He said: "We're grateful to Graeme Lowdon for his leadership and the role he played in forming the Cadillac Formula 1 team from the ground up.
"His contributions helped establish a strong foundation in our build-up phase, and we thank him for his commitment and wish him well."
F1 HEADLINES: Lance Stroll tipped for Aston Martin exit as team boss axed
READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton back with Angela Cullen for intense training during F1 summer break
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
F1 star Lewis Hamilton strikes gold with genius investment as $9.18bn valuation confirmed
- 1 hour ago
Just in
Recommended by the editors
F1 chief reveals V8 engine return: Cars will 'not be electric'
F1 star Lewis Hamilton strikes gold with genius investment as $9.18bn valuation confirmed
Daniel Ricciardo reveals which F1 driver he's closest to, and which one ignores his texts
Lance Stroll tipped for stunning Aston Martin exit over performance issues
Latest News
F1 chief reveals V8 engine return: Cars will 'not be electric'
- 24 minutes ago
F1 team owner in record $12.5bn sale
- 1 hour ago
F1 star Lewis Hamilton strikes gold with genius investment as $9.18bn valuation confirmed
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Lance Stroll tipped for Aston Martin exit as team boss axed
- 2 hours ago
George Russell opens up on sports psychologist and 'great' support network
- Yesterday 23:14
Red Bull reveal bizarre issue with spec part as Supercars launch investigation
- Yesterday 22:30
Most read
Danica Patrick and the new American team granted entry to join F1
- 3 august
Carlos Sainz signs for Audi and four other F1 silly season moves
- 6 august
Christian Horner and the dream plan to make Williams F1 winners again
- 8 august
Kimi Antonelli is being sued by former manager with links to iconic F1 team
- 27 july
Aston Martin F1 owner Lawrence Stroll sends message to team after breakthrough weekend
- 26 july
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton skips drivers meeting as F1 champion hit with penalty verdict
- 26 july