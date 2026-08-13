F1 News Today: Lance Stroll tipped for Aston Martin exit as team boss axed
F1 News Today: Lance Stroll tipped for Aston Martin exit as team boss axed
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Lance Stroll has been tipped to leave Aston Martin in the not-too distant future – and not because he's become too slow for the team's purposes.
The Canadian driver has been a subject of some mockery from F1 fans for a number of years thanks to his employment status – consistently outperformed by his team-mates, but holding onto a seat because his father owns the team - but former star Juan Pablo Montoya has warned that he could actually decide to leave the team.
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F1 team boss removed from role as replacement announced
F1's newest team Cadillac have made the shock announcement they have a new team principal in place for the rest of the season following the exit of Graeme Lowdon.
Lowdon had helped the team settle in to the world of F1 in their first season in the sport but has been replaced by Marcin Budkowski with immediate effect.
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Lewis Hamilton back with Angela Cullen for intense training during F1 summer break
While many of the Formula 1 stars have taken full advantage of the opportunity to relax during the summer break, Lewis Hamilton is leaving nothing to chance.
F1 is currently in an enforced two-week shutdown to give drivers and team staff a timeout during a long and intense season that runs from March to December.
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Williams F1 team boss James Vowles reveals insane workload: 'I don't think this is sustainable'
Williams team principal James Vowles has revealed his insane work schedule as he desperately strives to get the struggling F1 team back on track in 2026.
It's been an incredibly difficult campaign so far for the iconic brand, with just 11 points from 11 races and ninth position in the Constructors' standings.
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McLaren chief issues F1 title warning after Max Verstappen lesson
McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has insisted that the end of the 2025 season is reason for optimism about the team's title chances.
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were in a class of their own by the summer break last year, but a Red Bull and Max Verstappen comeback pushed the title race all the way to the final race.
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