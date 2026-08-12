No rest in the bid to restore former glories at Williams

Williams team principal James Vowles has revealed his insane work schedule as he desperately strives to get the struggling F1 team back on track in 2026.

It's been an incredibly difficult campaign so far for the iconic brand, with just 11 points from 11 races and ninth position in the Constructors' standings.

That is a far cry from the fifth-place finish Vowles and co achieved in 2025, and especially galling given they had put such a focus on getting ahead of the new regulations in 2026.

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Now, as Vowles tries to get to the grips with slimming down an overweight car that hampers drivers Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz, he has opened up about the demands which come with his role at the head of the team.

It's been a tough year so far for Albon and Sainz.

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'Not a single day' - Vowles opens up on F1 demands

Speaking in an interview with Spanish outlet SoyMotor, he revealed: "There isn't a single day that I haven't checked emails or worked throughout the week. Not a single day."

Vowles says he starts his day at 7am and finishes at 11pm, and even finds time to check emails on holiday. The weekly workload is generally between 80 and 100 hours.

The role of an F1 team principal is wide-ranging, from the actual racing side to dealing with sponsors and media commitments. It is never-ending, and Vowles detailed how he adapted his schedule to accommodate it during a family trip to the United States.

During the trip, Vowles started work at 4am daily and worked through to noon, before being able to then spend time with his family. "That's how I find balance. It's not a great solution, but it's a solution," he admits.

Not sustainable in the long term

If you think that this level of commitment and workload cannot be good for anybody, even the tireless Vowles would agree to a point.

The 47-year-old Englishman continued: "There's probably more work to be done at Williams than at most teams right now.

"I don't think this is sustainable, not in the long term. But it's what's required now to ensure we're making the necessary changes."

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