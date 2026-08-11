Ferrari boss warns Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc over behaviour ahead of F1 title fight
Ferrari boss warns Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc over behaviour ahead of F1 title fight
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Ferrari F1 stars Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have been warned about their behaviour ahead of the remainder of the season, with team boss Fred Vasseur keen to avoid any clashes as the title fight hots up.
After eleven rounds of the season, Kimi Antonelli leads the way in the drivers' standings, but Hamilton and Leclerc are not out of the running yet, sitting second and fourth, respectively.
Hamilton has a 50-point deficit to make up on the Italian in the remaining months of the year if he is to win title number eight, while Leclerc has an even bigger task on his hands if he wants to win a maiden championship, currently 81 points adrift of the leader at this stage.
With that said, both will be eager to get their elbows out and fight hard for every single point, but Vasseur won't accept anything underhand.
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Vasseur: Hamilton and Leclerc must behave correctly
Looking ahead to the rest of the season and his two drivers potentially fighting hard for points, Vasseur told AutoHebdo: “Part of the performance always stems from the comparison between the two drivers.
“That happens at our team, as well as at McLaren and Mercedes. For Red Bull, that applies to a lesser extent, but there are other reasons for that.”
“Mercedes and McLaren are in the same situation as us in that regard,” Vasseur continued. “One week one is ahead, and the next week it is exactly the other way around. That is part of the game.
“They must respect the team, just as we respect them; they must behave correctly."
Hamilton and Leclerc work together, but they want to beat each other
Vasseur continued, revealing the collaborative approach between the Ferrari drivers that is helping the team develop.
Make no mistake though, theirs is the first name each other looks for when it comes to the timesheets.
"I see them working together and pushing each other to deliver better performances," Vasseur added.
“As a result, we are also making progress, because they give 110 per cent every lap.
"Even in free practice, the most important thing for them is to finish ahead of their teammate.”
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