It's been a tough few years after his grand prix winning exploits at Mercedes

Former F1 team boss Guenther Steiner believes that Valtteri Bottas has given up at Cadillac and would be the driver the team would change if they shook up their lineup for 2027.

Cadillac entered F1 ahead of the 2026 season, opting for a strong, experienced lineup consisting of Bottas alongside Sergio Perez.

Between them, Bottas and Perez have 16 grand prix victories and 553 race starts, but even that has not been enough to overcome the shortcomings of the Cadillac car.

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After 11 rounds, the team sits bottom of the constructors' standings, with Bottas and Perez two of only three drivers yet to score a point in 2026.

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Guenther Steiner's brutal Valtteri Bottas assessment

Taking away their DNFs, and there have been many (nine in total for both drivers), Perez has narrowly outperformed Bottas in terms of average finishing position (15.3 compared to 16.7) and qualifying (6-5 on head-to-head).

Still, former Haas boss Steiner has now offered a brutal assessment of Bottas' season, claiming that he has given up.

“Perez is just better than him at the moment. What he [Perez] tries to do, I think Valtteri has given up a little bit on it, [it] looks like," Steiner said on The Red Flags Podcast, ranking Bottas' season as 'D tier' compared to Perez's as 'C-tier.'

“I think it's just like he [Perez] wants to prove something, but I think Valtteri is more like the guy that's said, 'What can I prove with in the equipment I have?', while Checo is trying to give his 100 per cent all the time," Steiner continued.

Steiner: If they need to change one driver, it'll be Bottas

Steiner was then asked if he thinks Cadillac needs to change driver or make their car better. He was unequivocal that they need to improve their machinery, but didn't hesitate to state which driver would leave if Cadillac decided to switch up their lineup for next year.

“I think in the moment they have to get the car better and to see what they are doing," Steiner continued.

"But if they need to change one driver, obviously I think they're gonna change Valtteri. I mean his results are not as good, and I think Valtteri expected bad, but not this bad.

“Now it's like, 'hell yeah! I mean, I'm driving a Formula 1 car, but I did a good job at Mercedes being the reserve driver because I was last as being the reserve driver because I didn't participate, and now I need to make all this effort to be last.'"

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