F1 legend's son gets stuck behind a TRUCK leaving pitlane in bizarre incident
F1 legend's son gets stuck behind a TRUCK leaving pitlane in bizarre incident
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Giuliano Alesi, the son of F1 legend Jean Alesi, had to deal with an utterly bizarre moment during a Super Formula event when he encountered a truck blocking his exit from the pit lane.
Although F1 is currently taking a break, action in a number of other series across the globe continues, including Super Formula, with racing at Sportsland Sugo this past weekend.
The race went on to be won by Nirei Fukuzumi ahead of Ayumu Iwasa and Igor Fraga, but during one moment from the weekend, Alesi was caught up in a strange moment with a truck after one of his pit stops.
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Giuliano Alesi bizarre truck incident in Super Formula
"Alright, let's bring those tyres in. Push to the safety car line, push to the safety car line," Alesi is told over his radio as he exits his pit box, his engineer encouraging the most efficient exit possible.
However, as he follows those instructions, Alesi encountered a recovery truck as he reached the pit lane exit, preventing him from getting up to speed and, crucially, costing him time.
Alesi gets frustrated and quickly decides to overtake the truck, passing around the outside on the left hand side of the pit lane before eventually getting up to speed and rejoining the track.
Alesi, racing for KMCG, would go on to finish Sunday's race in 19th position out of the 24 drivers and 45 seconds off the leaders.
これも結構なインシデントでは・・・#SFormula#SFgo pic.twitter.com/ZnbWngKg8J— ほわいとちょこ@国内モータースポーツ 同時視聴実況 VTuber (@howaitotilyoko) August 9, 2026
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