F1’s summer break is in full swing after 11 races of a thrilling 2026 season to date, and now it is real down time for the sport’s superstars.

The likes of Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, George Russell, Charles Leclerc and more are recharging their batteries (no 2026 regs pun intended) before resuming the on-track battle at the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort later this month.

As ever, all eyes are trained on social media as the biggest names in F1 update fans on their latest exploits as they holiday in style.

We’ve rounded up some of the best bits from summer break 2026 so far, and here they are.

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Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian send fans wild with new photo drop

F1’s power couple (Skims founder Kim has 344million Instagram followers while Lewis has a ‘paltry’ 43.5million) are taking their blossoming relationship to a whole new level this summer.

Things appear to have progressed since the internet broke in late January when news broke the pair had shared a weekend together at a high-end resort in the UK’s Cotswolds.

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Fast forward six months and they appear totally happy together, regularly sharing relationship updates on social media.

The summer break has brought more delicious bulletins, including the bombshell that Lewis and Kim now have their very own puppy - an adorable Golden Retriever by the name of Halo.

Kim Kardashian with puppy Halo.

Sunday night brought a massive new Kim photo drop, and it was a beauty. Sixteen images with Lewis appearing in several. You can check them all out right here…

George Russell popped the question, and Carmen said YES

Love really is in the air in the F1 paddock in 2026, and Mercedes star George Russell is the latest to send fans into a frenzy.

After Charles Leclerc married Alexandra and Alex Albon got engaged to Lily Muni, the 28-year-old Brit Russell stepped up over the weekend.

George proposed to long-term girlfriend Carmen Mundt and guess what, she said YES!

This comes just weeks after Russell had said he could see marriage in the future with Carmen, not tomorrow but in less than five years. Mission accomplished.

Six years on from their first meeting on a blind date in London, George and Carmen are now living happily together in Monaco, and destined for the altar. Congratulations to them both from all of us!

Leclercs dote on new niece in adorable family shots

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc and wife Alexandra appear to have been enjoying THE most perfect family holiday, on a yacht of course. Like all the top F1 stars do.

The couple were spotted living their best lives, thanks to a delightful photo drop from Charles’ brother Arthur in Sardinia.

The star of the show (apart from tiny pooch Leo Leclerc that is) was a new arrival for the family, baby Camilla Tolotta-Leclerc who arrived in early May.

Arthur and Charles are pictured doting on their new niece, who is the daughter of their brother Lorenzo and his wife Charlotte. It’s truly wholesome stuff, check out all the images right here.

Baby Lily steals the show on holiday with Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet

Baby Lily Verstappen-Piquet is now 15 months old and her famous mum and dad are scrupulous about not exposing her to the glare of publicity that comes with the F1 paddock.

But Max, who said only last week that Lily is his greatest achievement, and partner Kelly Piquet often share updates about their adorable daughter.

The couple, along with Lily and Kelly’s daughter Penelope, have clearly had a fantastic break and have shared the photos to prove it.

They also got to kick off the holidays by celebrating Penelope’s seventh birthday together - complete with a K Pop Demon Hunters cake. Elite parenting.

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Written by Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl. View full biography

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