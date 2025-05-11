Meet Alexandra Saint Mleux - F1 'It Girl', fashionista and girlfriend of Charles Leclerc

Alexandra Saint Mleux has steadily become one of the most recognisable figures in the F1 paddock, not only as Ferrari star Charles Leclerc's girlfriend, but also as a Rhode ambassador and fashion icon.

As F1 has exploded in popularity across the world, so have the lives of its drivers and naturally their wives and girlfriends.

Whether through professional photography or the social media accounts of F1's wives and girlfriends, the women of the F1 paddock are more popular than ever as fans await snaps of their favourite personalities and their perfectly curated looks on a race weekend.

Perhaps most popular of all is Charles Leclerc's girlfriend and beauty ambassador, Alexandra Saint Mleux, whose impeccable fashion and enviable lifestyle has prompted adoration from the F1 community and its fans, labelling her as the sport's 'It girl'.

Saint Mleux has 2 million followers on Instagram alone, where she often posts aesthetic insights into her jet set lifestyle, whilst also sharing her involvement with the art world and her interviews with contemporary artists.

So, who is Alexandra Saint Mleux, girlfriend of Leclerc and of course proud dog mum to Leo Leclerc?

All you need to know about Alexandra Saint Mleux

Alexandra Malena Saint Mleux is 22-years-old and hails from Italy, but it is her interest in art that has defined her career thus far.

Saint Mleux studied History of Art at L'École du Louvre, specialising in the 20th century, and went on to work as an art assistant at auction house Hotel Des Ventes De Monte-Carlo and in public relations for Monaco Art Week.

The 22-year-old frequently shares artwork that has caught her attention on her main Instagram @alexandrasaintmleux, where she will dedicate the caption to the provenance of the piece and the details of how it is displayed in its current exhibition.

However, Saint Mleux also has an entire Instagram page @alexandramalenart, which she describes as an 'online curated space' of existing artwork.

The Italian was first connected to Leclerc in early 2023 after eagle-eyed fans spotted her in the background of a TikTok video of the Ferrari star at Paris Fashion Week.

In July of the same year, the pair made their first public appearance at Wimbledon where they sat alongside fellow F1 driver Pierre Gasly and his girlfriend and model Francisca ‘Kika’ Gomes.

Fast-forward two years, and Saint Mleux is a frequent guest in the Ferrari garage, whose paddock outfits have captured the attention of F1's fans, so much so she is now the face of Hailey Bieber's beauty brand, Rhode.

Saint Mleux's fashion and influences

An new outfit worn by Saint Mleux rarely goes missed, with fan accounts dedicated to her style popping up increasingly on Instagram.

The most popular remains Instagram account @alexandrasaintmleuxstyle, which brands itself as the '#1 source for Alexandra’s outfits, accessories & more' and has a staggering 49.3K followers - including Saint Mleux herself!

Amongst pictures of Saint Mleux, the account sources the items of clothing she wears, including a series of luxury Nina Ricci gowns the Italian wore when she hosted the brand's 'Crush Dinner' earlier this year in Venice - also alongside Carlos Sainz's girlfriend and model Rebecca Donaldson.

Some of Saint Mleux's iconic looks include a pink Réalisation Par dress worn at the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix, with a video of her in the dress collecting seven million views.

The 22-year-old is frequently seen in Meshki, with an ivory knit midi dress from her holiday in Mexico last year also attracting attention on social media.

Saint Mleux even delivered a nod to Ferrari in the accessories worn at the Festival des Étoilés Monte-Carlo last year in October, completing her Clio Peppiatt’s Orchid Gown with a pair of Prancing Horse earrings.

Alexandra Saint Mleux in Réalisation Par at the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix

Alexandra Saint Mleux's art career

Whilst Saint Mleux no longer works as an art assistant, she is still embedded in the art world and has even interviewed contemporary artists.

The Italian revealed on Instagram that she interviewed Singaporean artist Robert Zhao for Art Basel week in Hong Kong, where she sat down with the visual artist and discussed his installation during the event.

Saint Mleux's art account has 279K followers alone and was originally her first public account on the platform, with her main Instagram profile on private until June 2024 where she had fewer than 1,000 followers.

She is now the second-most followed WAG on the F1 grid, behind Max Verstappen's partner Kelly Piquet who also has 2 million followers.

Life with Charles Leclerc

Despite Saint Mleux's public persona, she largely keeps her life with Charles Leclerc private online with the pair rarely posting pictures of one another.

Even at red carpet events the couple maintain a distance, with the pair not choosing to walk the red carpet together at the Gladiator II premiere.

However, the pair did make a public appearance in Milan to watch Taylor Swift during her Eras Tour, and Saint Mleux frequently attends races to support Leclerc.

Saint Mleux is rarely seen without their dog Leo Leclerc in the paddock, and also maintains a friendship with Rebecca Donaldson, Kika Gomes and George Russell's partner Carmen Montero Mundt

Some fans on TikTok seemed to think Leclerc and Saint Mleux got married, with videos circulating of the pair dressed in white at an event in Monaco.

However, these rumours were proven false as it was revealed Saint Mleux and Leclerc were instead guests at friend's christening, with a wedding still a little while off for the golden F1 couple.

