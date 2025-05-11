F1 News Today: Horner F1 future confirmed as 'too old' verdict given to team boss

With the pressure on Red Bull in the Formula 1 world championship a major call has already been decided on Christian Horner's future as team boss beyond Imola.

75-year-old F1 team boss told he is too old for top job

Ralf Schumacher has provided his take on Alpine’s current management shake-up, after the shock exit of team principal Oliver Oakes.

Lewis Hamilton beats A-List names for prestigious Met Gala title

Lewis Hamilton has surpassed a host of A-List names to be named the Met Gala’s best-dressed male at the 2025 event

Lando Norris given BRUTAL new nickname as F1 critics pile on British star

These are difficult times for Lando Norris as the British F1 superstar struggles with the weight of all those world title expectations.

New Pope provides prophetic Antonelli Imola GP result

The election of Pope Leo XIV could have far reaching consequences for the future of F1, after one fan revealed how a new Pope could inform the sport’s next winner.

