F1 News Today: Horner F1 future confirmed as 'too old' verdict given to team boss

With the pressure on Red Bull in the Formula 1 world championship a major call has already been decided on Christian Horner's future as team boss beyond Imola.

75-year-old F1 team boss told he is too old for top job

Ralf Schumacher has provided his take on Alpine’s current management shake-up, after the shock exit of team principal Oliver Oakes.

Lewis Hamilton beats A-List names for prestigious Met Gala title

Lewis Hamilton has surpassed a host of A-List names to be named the Met Gala’s best-dressed male at the 2025 event

Lando Norris given BRUTAL new nickname as F1 critics pile on British star

These are difficult times for Lando Norris as the British F1 superstar struggles with the weight of all those world title expectations.

New Pope provides prophetic Antonelli Imola GP result

The election of Pope Leo XIV could have far reaching consequences for the future of F1, after one fan revealed how a new Pope could inform the sport’s next winner.

F1 News Today: Vettel F1 return verdict declared as Doohan’s Alpine replacement takes new twist
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Vettel F1 return verdict declared as Doohan’s Alpine replacement takes new twist

  • Yesterday 21:07
F1 News Today: Vettel issues Cadillac 2026 seat verdict as shock EXIT leads to scathing assessment
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Vettel issues Cadillac 2026 seat verdict as shock EXIT leads to scathing assessment

  • May 9, 2025 15:39

Latest News

Alexandra Saint Mleux

Meet Alexandra Saint Mleux - F1 'It Girl', fashionista and girlfriend of Charles Leclerc

  • 39 minutes ago
F1 History

FIA's largest ever F1 fine revealed with historic McLaren €100million punishment

  • 1 hour ago
Cadillac F1

Cadillac in 'race against time' to join F1 grid for 2026

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Horner F1 future confirmed as 'too old' verdict given to team boss

  • 3 hours ago
GPFans Recap

Verstappen in Ferrari test as Hamilton relationship 'strained' - F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:43
F1 Social

New Pope provides prophetic Antonelli Imola GP result

  • Yesterday 22:56
