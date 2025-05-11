F1 News Today: Horner F1 future confirmed as 'too old' verdict given to team boss
F1 News Today: Horner F1 future confirmed as 'too old' verdict given to team boss
With the pressure on Red Bull in the Formula 1 world championship a major call has already been decided on Christian Horner's future as team boss beyond Imola.
75-year-old F1 team boss told he is too old for top job
Ralf Schumacher has provided his take on Alpine’s current management shake-up, after the shock exit of team principal Oliver Oakes.
Lewis Hamilton beats A-List names for prestigious Met Gala title
Lewis Hamilton has surpassed a host of A-List names to be named the Met Gala’s best-dressed male at the 2025 event
Lando Norris given BRUTAL new nickname as F1 critics pile on British star
These are difficult times for Lando Norris as the British F1 superstar struggles with the weight of all those world title expectations.
New Pope provides prophetic Antonelli Imola GP result
The election of Pope Leo XIV could have far reaching consequences for the future of F1, after one fan revealed how a new Pope could inform the sport’s next winner.
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
- GP ITALY 16 - 18 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul