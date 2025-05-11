Imola F1 race at 'risk' as talks continue

Discussions over the future of Imola on the F1 calendar have continued ahead of the 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Despite Imola’s historic prestige, F1’s ever increasing calendar has placed the race under threat alongside the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, and the track is keen to negotiate a contract renewal for 2026 and beyond according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, who also claim the race 'is at risk of being removed from the motorsport calendar.'

Talks are well underway to ensure the future of the grand prix, with the president of the Emilia-Romagna region, Michele de Pascale stating: "For the institutions it is not a question of budget.”

De Pascale also hinted that Imola could return to its traditional title in 2026, the San Marino Grand Prix, the name the race had been called historically until the track was removed from the calendar in 2006.

This change will be mentioned in a meeting with Formula 1 and their CEO Stefano Domenicali at the Imola Grand Prix, where they will be hoping to further talks over the circuit’s future.

Will Imola stay on the F1 calendar?

Whilst no official decision has been made about Imola’s future as of yet, Mayor Marco Panieri remains confident that the race can continue to provide value on the F1 calendar.

"We think that sales will exceed last year's numbers. We have increased the capacity to 92,500 spectators for each day of the race, ticket sales are going very well,” he said.

“To reach the city at the Imola station, which we have just renovated, some Freccia Rossa trains will stop and 17 special regional trains have been arranged. Last year, out of 95 thousand spectators present on the Sunday of the race, 27 thousand came by train.”

The racetrack has also enjoyed major investment with a new hospitality area established, alongside three new boxes and covering over the pit terrace.

Mayor Panieri continued: "And we won't stop here. We're looking far ahead.”

The debut of Italian driver and 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli may also increase interest at Imola this year, with the Mercedes star's success showing how important F1 is to an Italian audience and why classic tracks such as Imola should not be abandoned.

