F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Kimi Antonelli STUNS as 18-year-old Mercedes star claims pole at Miami Grand Prix

18-year-old Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli has stunned the Formula 1 world after he became the youngest-ever pole-sitter of all race formats in F1 history.

The Italian racer shot to the top of the timesheets after team-mate George Russell looked set to claim pole position, but Antonelli stole the show with a lap time of 1:26.482 in the Miami Grand Prix sprint qualifying.

The Mercedes star now holds the record for the fastest lap at the Miami International Autodrome having also smashed the record by two and a half years for being the youngest-ever driver to claim pole position in any format.

McLaren will line up behind Antonelli on the grid for Saturday's sprint, with Oscar Piastri finishing SQ3 in P2 ahead of Lando Norris in P3.

Further down the order Red Bull got off to a disappointing start ahead of the sprint race this weekend with Yuki Tsunoda making an SQ1 exit on Friday.

This marks the first time this year the Japanese racer has gone out in a Q1 or SQ1 session, with team-mate Max Verstappen also struggling with his RB21 throughout the session.

After claiming his first sprint pole position and race victory with Ferrari at the first 100km event of the year in China, seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton was wrestling with his SF-25 throughout SQ3, finishing sprint qualifying in P7.

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Miami Grand Prix 2025

1. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes]- 1:26.482sec

2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.045sec

3. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.100sec

4. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.255sec

5. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.309sec

6. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.326sec

7. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari] - +0.548sec

8. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.711sec

9. Isack Hadjar [Racing Bulls] - +1.061sec

10. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1.308sec



ELIMINATED IN SQ2

11. Nico Hulkenberg [Kick Sauber]

12. Esteban Ocon [Haas]

13. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]

14. Liam Lawson [Racing Bulls]

15. Carlos Sainz [Williams]



ELIMINATED IN SQ1

16. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]

17. Jack Doohan [Alpine]

18. Yuki Tsunoda [Red Bull]

19. Gabriel Bortoleto [Kick Sauber]

20. Oliver Bearman [Haas]



How does F1 Sprint Qualifying work?

The sprint qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Saturday's short race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of SQ1, with a further five eliminated after SQ2.

Then, SQ3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

