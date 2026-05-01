F1 Miami Grand Prix venue to undergo major transformation

The home of F1's Miami Grand Prix - the Miami International Autodrome - will undergo a major transformation after this weekend's race.

Miami hosts one of three F1 weekends in the United States, on a temporary street circuit around the Hard Rock Stadium complex in Miami Gardens, Florida - originally built as an NFL stadium for the Miami Dolphins in 1987.

The venue has expanded into other sporting arenas in recent years, including the Miami Open tennis tournament and, of course, F1 since 2022.

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However, when the chequered flag has been waved over the 2026 Miami Grand Prix and the F1 circus has left Florida, the venue will transform for another major sporting event later this year.

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Miami International Autodrome to become FIFA World Cup venue

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature across multiple locations in North America, including Canada, the United States and Mexico, with the tournament kicking off on June 15, six weeks after F1's Miami GP.

The Hard Rock Stadium will host seven matches of the tournament, with the transformation from F1 to football having just over a month-long window to be completed.

Speaking to F1 about the process the Senior Vice President of Stadium Operations for the Miami Dolphins, Todd Boyan explained: "I think traditionally we take about four weeks to dismantle the F1 Miami Grand Prix.

"Much of what you see on the infrastructure that we have is temporary – there are permanent aspects to the track as well as the racing infrastructure, but a lot of that is taken down and over the course of four weeks after the race so by the first week of June that's traditionally done.

"We are expediting some of those items that we're dismantling so we can fit in what FIFA wants to bring in. They have zones outside the stadium and we're basically expediting certain areas of the deconstruction process to facilitate their arrival, which also includes the broadcast equipment that they're going to be bringing in for World Cup matches.

"We've been meeting for a couple years with FIFA on their plan and how we can integrate. They've been fully aware of the Miami Grand Prix schedule and we're trying to integrate as best we can.

"FIFA recognises they have more time in other stadiums where they can get in earlier than they are able to here, so they've had to adapt a little bit to make sure that they understand that they can get in after the Grand Prix.

"So in the first week of May, they're going to start to see some availability open up for them to be able to come on site and be able to load in. The pitch will be installed in mid-May, and that starts the process for them that gives them a full month prior to the first match on June 15."

How long does it take to construct F1 Miami GP?

Construction for the F1 Miami GP involves more than 10 million pounds of steel, 570,000 square feet of turf, 158,400 feet of plumbing, more than 300 trucks on site daily, 209 tents across the campus and 22 hospitality structures being built.

Boyan added: "When we get through with the tennis, then it becomes a full-on sprint 24 hours a day to get from the Miami Open at the end of March to the race weekend.

"I think we have about 250 structures between grandstands, hospitality, tents, pedestrian bridges, all sorts of infrastructure [for the F1 campus], so it's really an intense period for us."

When is the 2026 Miami GP?

The Miami Grand Prix weekend takes place from Friday, May 1 through to Sunday, May 3.

Lights out for the 2026 Miami GP is at 16:00 local time and 21:00 UK time.

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