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Alonso in Barcelona

F1 team boss spotted at Aston Martin hospitality as Fernando Alonso rumours swirl

Alonso in Barcelona — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 team boss spotted at Aston Martin hospitality as Fernando Alonso rumours swirl

Fernando Alonso ignited discussions over his F1 future in Barcelona

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

Flavio Briatore was seen at Aston Martin hospitality during the Barcelona Grand Prix weekend as rumours swirl that Alpine are hoping to sign Fernando Alonso.

Alonso fanned the flames of the F1 rumour mill at the Barcelona Grand Prix when he claimed it would be his 'last race' at the circuit. While the race will not take place next year, Barcelona will return in 2028 due to its rotational status on the calendar alongside Spa.

You'd forgive Alonso for contemplating retirement in the next couple of seasons. Far from delivering him the championship winning car promised, the Aston Martin catastrophe has been one of 2026's leading storylines - and it didn't improve in Barcelona.

Alonso retired on lap 40 of the race with a battery issue, while Lance Stroll also failed to finish due to a gearbox issue. Before then however, both drivers made the headlines with their commentary on the AMR26.

Looking for a positive after qualifying in Barcelona, Stroll was asked about the fact he outqualified Alonso, to which the Canadian responded: "I don't know. I don't care. I don't give a s***."

Alonso was similarly exhausted by the never-improving situation at Aston Martin and labelled the whole package as the: "Worst car and the worst engine."

READ MORE: FIA announce LATE penalty for Mercedes star at Barcelona Grand Prix

Is Fernando Alonso looking elsewhere?

Alonso's discontent has coincided with reports that the champion had received interest from other teams on the grid and, in an interview with F1's Lawrence Barretto, Alonso revealed he was 'open to many different scenarios'.

One of these teams is said to be Alpine, ran by his former Renault team principal Flavio Briatore, where Alonso won his titles in 2005 and 2006. Alonso also raced with Alpine on his return to F1 in 2021, before ultimately deciding to switch to Aston for the 2023 season.

Motorsport Italia claim that Alpine are hoping to sign Alonso for 2027, with Flavio Briatore keen to be Alonso's boss once more and the Spaniard himself is said to be waiting until after the summer break to make a decision on his future.

Briatore is rumoured to want Alonso to join Alpine.
Briatore is rumoured to want Alonso to join Alpine.

These Alpine rumours have only intensified after Briatore paid a visit to Aston Martin hospitality at Alonso's home race in Barcelona, reportedly several times over the weekend.

Spanish publication AS reported that Briatore's visits were done: "In full view of the cameras, and rather than being an obvious option, it could perhaps be interpreted as a wake-up call for an ambitious project, led by a genius, that urgently needs a change in direction."

READ MORE: 'I don't give a s***' - Lance Stroll goes nuclear at Barcelona Grand Prix

Related

F1 Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Alpine Flavio Briatore Barcelona-Catalunya Grand prix

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