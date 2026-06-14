close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Russell and Antonelli in Mercedes race suits against the FIA and F1 blue and white screen backdrop

FIA announce LATE penalty for Mercedes star at Barcelona Grand Prix

Russell and Antonelli in Mercedes race suits against the FIA and F1 blue and white screen backdrop — Photo: © IMAGO

FIA announce LATE penalty for Mercedes star at Barcelona Grand Prix

Mercedes have not enjoyed a positive weekend in Spain

Kerry Violet
F1 News Editor
F1 editor and journalist covering motorsport since 2024.

The FIA have announced a post-race penalty for a Mercedes F1 star after the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

George Russell lost out on a vital grand prix victory on Sunday as Lewis Hamilton sped to take the chequered flag almost 20 seconds ahead of him.

By claiming his 106th grand prix victory and his first with Ferrari, Hamilton picked up 25 points, cementing his position as Kimi Antonelli's main championship rival.

Antonelli was forced to retire on lap 62 of the race after an engine problem with his Mercedes emerged, which left him stranded out on track and unable to pick up a single point.

And despite Antonelli having already gone through enough heartbreak the FIA have now confirmed a penalty for the championship leader.

FIA Antonelli verdict in full

F1's governing body announced on Sunday evening that despite retiring from the race, the stewards found that Antonelli had left the track four times during the grand prix without a justifiable reason.

As punishment, a five-second time penalty was imposed but thankfully for Mercedes, this will not be converted into a grid penalty for the next round in Austria due to Antonelli having completed more than 90 per cent of the race distance.

After reviewing video evidence the FIA released a statement which not only confirmed the punishment for Antonelli but also called for a review into the relevant guidelines due to ambiguity.

The full statement read: "The car left the track four times during the race without justifiable reason. The stewards acknowledge that the driver did not receive a black/white flag after his third infringement but rather after his fourth infringement as one earlier infringement was only detected later in the race. However, based on the current regulations and Driving Standards Guidelines, this does not exempt the driver from complying with the regulations.

"As there might be some ambiguity in the relevant guidelines, the stewards recommend the FIA revisit the current procedures and guidelines as soon as possible."

Franco Colapinto also given FIA penalty

Alongside Antonelli, Alpine star Franco Colapinto was also awarded a post-race penalty in Barcelona.

After he failed to slow for a single yellow flag, Colapinto was awarded a 10-second time penalty and one penalty point to his licence.

Colapinto finished P8 on the road, but the penalty has resulted in a drop to 10th.

F1 RESULTS: Lewis Hamilton claims record win at Barcelona Grand Prix

Related

F1 FIA Kimi Antonelli Austrian Grand Prix Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Lewis Hamilton stakes 2026 F1 title claim: 'Nothing is impossible'

Lewis Hamilton stakes 2026 F1 title claim: 'Nothing is impossible'

  • 3 minutes ago
Kim Kardashian calls Lewis Hamilton live in the paddock after landmark Barcelona GP victory

Kim Kardashian calls Lewis Hamilton live in the paddock after landmark Barcelona GP victory

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Standings 2026: Lewis Hamilton ignites title race after shock Mercedes retirement

F1 Standings 2026: Lewis Hamilton ignites title race after shock Mercedes retirement

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton claims record win at Barcelona Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton claims record win at Barcelona Grand Prix

  • Today 16:45
Sky F1 scrap Martin Brundle gridwalk after Kim Kardashian controversy

Sky F1 scrap Martin Brundle gridwalk after Kim Kardashian controversy

  • Today 14:53
F1 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

F1 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

  • Today 14:25

Just in

21:51
Lewis Hamilton stakes 2026 F1 title claim: 'Nothing is impossible'
21:12
George Russell to hold talks with Mercedes after Lewis Hamilton thrashing at Barcelona GP
20:31
Kim Kardashian calls Lewis Hamilton live in the paddock after landmark Barcelona GP victory
18:59
Lewis Hamilton and Sky F1 pundit in tense exchange live on air
17:58
F1 Standings 2026: Lewis Hamilton ignites title race after shock Mercedes retirement
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Kim Kardashian calls Lewis Hamilton live in the paddock after landmark Barcelona GP victory F1 News & Gossip

Kim Kardashian calls Lewis Hamilton live in the paddock after landmark Barcelona GP victory

1 hour ago
FIA announce LATE penalty for Mercedes star at Barcelona Grand Prix Barcelona Grand Prix

FIA announce LATE penalty for Mercedes star at Barcelona Grand Prix

1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton and Sky F1 pundit in tense exchange live on air Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton and Sky F1 pundit in tense exchange live on air

2 hours ago
F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton claims record win at Barcelona Grand Prix Barcelona Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton claims record win at Barcelona Grand Prix

Today 16:45
Ontdek het op Google Play
x