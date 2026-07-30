F1 chief insists fans are 'loving' racing under new 2026 regulations

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has defended the sport's 2026 regulation changes with some typically dismissive comments, despite rafts of fan complaints.

Or, to hear him tell it, Stefano Domenicali has hailed the sport's 2026 regulation changes after wave after wave of enraptured fans rhapsodised over how brilliant everything is.

Speaking to the media as the sport's summer break begins, the Italian said that the technology used in the energy recovery/deployment system is 'too technical' for the broader fanbase to understand, and instead viewers just appreciate the cars overtaking each other.

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That statement feels out of touch at best (and faintly insulting at worst), but is in-keeping with Domenicali's continued insistence that widespread criticism from drivers and - whether he'll admit it or not - fans is unfounded.

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Domenicali: The effect on track has been super positive

"There is a lot of action on the track," he said. "People are loving it. They are focused on what is happening on the track.

"They don't understand our technology, division of 'clipping', or whatever it is, because it's too technical for the wider base that we have. Therefore, the effect on the track has been widely super positive about the fans."

He did admit that some upcoming changes to reduce the effect on racing of energy recovery is a positive though, saying: "It is true that it's the nature of a sport to talk and listen to the input of all the drivers and teams and the manufacturers.

"I think that what has been decided in terms of evolution and regulation is the right thing for the sport, and it's good that there is the opportunity for the FIA to listen to the comments of the manufacturers and the drivers."

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