Max Verstappen signs deal with McLaren - but there’s a twist

Red Bull F1 star Max Verstappen has signed a deal that will see him work with a McLaren racing driver.

Verstappen Racing announced that Dries Van Langendonck has joined Max Verstappen’s team. The McLaren junior will remain part of the British racing program while receiving additional support from the four-time world champion. Verstappen himself expressed his enthusiasm about the new signing.

Van Langendonck put pen to paper for his deal with McLaren back in July 2024.

Article continues under video

At the time, he was the reigning world champion in the OK junior karting class and had even added European titles to his collection.

Now 15, the Belgian racer is competing in Formula 4, having been unbeatable in the Formula Winter Series and currently topping the F4 British Championship midway through the season.

He joined Verstappen Racing to secure the backing he needs to take his career to the next level, seeing it as an important step on the road to Formula 1.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner's big mistakes revealed as another Red Bull star joins rivals

Verstappen backs next F1 star

Verstappen explained his choice of the talented young driver from Hasselt, Limburg.

“I’m truly impressed by the rapid progress Dries has made in his career, from his success in karting to his early steps in open-wheel racing," he said.

"After getting to know him and his family, I am convinced that he has all it takes to become an exceptional driver.

"That’s why my management team and I, along with the support from Verstappen Racing Pro Simulation, are committed to helping him reach his ultimate goal—Formula 1.”

Van Langendonck was also delighted with the deal, adding: “Verstappen Racing provides the support to take me to the next level in my career and marks an important step on my path to Formula 1 as the ultimate goal.

"To be able to learn from such an experienced driver as Max and to have the support of his professional management team, alongside that of McLaren Racing, is really amazing.

"I am very thankful. I will keep pushing to maximise my performances while doing what I like best: racing.”

READ MORE: Max Verstappen's manager issues new statement about F1 star's future and Red Bull exit clause

READ MORE: The $215m F1 arms race which could win Lewis Hamilton world title number 8

Written by Vincent Bruins - Redacteur GPFans NL Vincent Bruins (29) is een Nederlandse Formule 1-redacteur met vier jaar ervaring in de F1-journalistiek. Hij heeft meer dan tien jaar ervaring als redacteur en content creator in de GT-racerij. Hij duikt graag in de technische en sportieve reglementen. Zo weet Vincent alle ins en outs op het gebied van bijvoorbeeld de techniek van F1-bolides en straffen. Tevens schrijft hij bij GPFans columns. View full biography

Related