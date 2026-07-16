close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Max Verstappen grins in front of a McLaren logo background

Max Verstappen signs deal with McLaren - but there’s a twist

Max Verstappen grins in front of a McLaren logo background — Photo: © IMAGO

Max Verstappen signs deal with McLaren - but there’s a twist

Max Verstappen has agreed a deal with the racing star

By Vincent Bruins.
Google Make us your Google favorite

Red Bull F1 star Max Verstappen has signed a deal that will see him work with a McLaren racing driver.

Verstappen Racing announced that Dries Van Langendonck has joined Max Verstappen’s team. The McLaren junior will remain part of the British racing program while receiving additional support from the four-time world champion. Verstappen himself expressed his enthusiasm about the new signing.

Van Langendonck put pen to paper for his deal with McLaren back in July 2024.

At the time, he was the reigning world champion in the OK junior karting class and had even added European titles to his collection.

Now 15, the Belgian racer is competing in Formula 4, having been unbeatable in the Formula Winter Series and currently topping the F4 British Championship midway through the season.

He joined Verstappen Racing to secure the backing he needs to take his career to the next level, seeing it as an important step on the road to Formula 1.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner's big mistakes revealed as another Red Bull star joins rivals

Verstappen backs next F1 star

Verstappen explained his choice of the talented young driver from Hasselt, Limburg.

“I’m truly impressed by the rapid progress Dries has made in his career, from his success in karting to his early steps in open-wheel racing," he said.

"After getting to know him and his family, I am convinced that he has all it takes to become an exceptional driver.

"That’s why my management team and I, along with the support from Verstappen Racing Pro Simulation, are committed to helping him reach his ultimate goal—Formula 1.”

Van Langendonck was also delighted with the deal, adding: “Verstappen Racing provides the support to take me to the next level in my career and marks an important step on my path to Formula 1 as the ultimate goal.

"To be able to learn from such an experienced driver as Max and to have the support of his professional management team, alongside that of McLaren Racing, is really amazing.

"I am very thankful. I will keep pushing to maximise my performances while doing what I like best: racing.”

READ MORE: Max Verstappen's manager issues new statement about F1 star's future and Red Bull exit clause

READ MORE: The $215m F1 arms race which could win Lewis Hamilton world title number 8

Vincent Bruins
Written by
Vincent Bruins - Redacteur GPFans NL
Vincent Bruins (29) is een Nederlandse Formule 1-redacteur met vier jaar ervaring in de F1-journalistiek. Hij heeft meer dan tien jaar ervaring als redacteur en content creator in de GT-racerij. Hij duikt graag in de technische en sportieve reglementen. Zo weet Vincent alle ins en outs op het gebied van bijvoorbeeld de techniek van F1-bolides en straffen. Tevens schrijft hij bij GPFans columns.
View full biography

Related

F1 Max Verstappen McLaren

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Oscar Piastri confirms decision over McLaren F1 future

Oscar Piastri confirms decision over McLaren F1 future

  • Today 18:22
Max Verstappen to McLaren: What we know as F1 star set for press conference today

Max Verstappen to McLaren: What we know as F1 star set for press conference today

  • Today 10:57
F1 Silly Season: Max Verstappen, McLaren and every driver move tracked

F1 Silly Season: Max Verstappen, McLaren and every driver move tracked

  • Today 10:30
Max Verstappen manager issues new statement about F1 star's future and Red Bull exit clause

Max Verstappen manager issues new statement about F1 star's future and Red Bull exit clause

  • Today 08:10
Lewis Hamilton gives hot take on being best in the world with answer that may shock you

Lewis Hamilton gives hot take on being best in the world with answer that may shock you

  • 1 hour ago
Lando Norris set for huge FIA penalty at Belgian Grand Prix

Lando Norris set for huge FIA penalty at Belgian Grand Prix

  • 3 hours ago

Just in

22:27
Lewis Hamilton gives hot take on being best in the world with answer that may shock you
20:57
Lando Norris set for huge FIA penalty at Belgian Grand Prix
20:16
Official weather warning issued at Belgian Grand Prix
19:42
From bump to baby, Sky F1 star's son gets to meet Lewis Hamilton again
18:59
George Russell will think about Belgian Grand Prix disqualification 'on his deathbed'
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Lando Norris set for huge FIA penalty at Belgian Grand Prix Belgian Grand Prix

Lando Norris set for huge FIA penalty at Belgian Grand Prix

3 hours ago
George Russell will think about Belgian Grand Prix disqualification 'on his deathbed' George Russell

George Russell will think about Belgian Grand Prix disqualification 'on his deathbed'

Today 18:59
Oscar Piastri confirms decision over McLaren F1 future Latest F1 News

Oscar Piastri confirms decision over McLaren F1 future

Today 18:22
F1 2026 Belgian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Spa Belgian Grand Prix

F1 2026 Belgian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Spa

Today 13:55
Ontdek het op Google Play
x