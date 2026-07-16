George Russell will think about Belgian Grand Prix disqualification 'on his deathbed'
George Russell will think about Belgian Grand Prix disqualification 'on his deathbed'
George Russell was stripped of his F1 victory in SpaMake us your Google favorite
Mercedes F1 star George Russell has admitted that his late disqualification from the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix will stay with him until the day he dies.
Spa has not been the happiest of hunting grounds for Russell as he heads there looking to close the 25-point gap to Kimi Antonelli.
The Brit has reeled in the Italian teenager in recent races but knows there is still plenty of work to be done if he is to claim his maiden F1 title.
The attention now turns to the Ardennes mountains, a place where Russell has never claimed victory throughout his career. A P2 finish for Williams in 2021 - a race that lasted just three laps behind the safety car due to wet weather - his best finish in Belgium to date.
But the win tally so nearly had a mark in the column two years ago, if not for a brutal post-race disqualification that will haunt the Mercedes star for years to come.
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Russell will think about Spa disqualification 'on deathbed'
Russell was battling his then Mercedes team-mate in the 2024 edition of the Belgian GP in a thrilling conclusion to the race.
Hamilton, on a two-stopper, couldn't find a way past Russell who looked to have pulled off a masterclass one-stop strategy.
That was until a late report from the FIA's technical delegate revealed that Russell's car weighed in at 796.5 kg, below the minimum weight required (798.0 kg). He was instantly disqualified as Hamilton was handed the race win.
Ahead of this weekend's return to Spa, the Mercedes driver has admitted that ruling will stay with him forever.
“Do you go to Spa slightly having that feeling that it owes you, George, after what happened in 2024? Or what's the challenge going to be like there?" Bradley Lord said on the Nu Silver Arrows Radio Show.
“No, I don't feel like it owes me anything, to be honest,” Russell responded, before race engineer Marcus Dudley joked: “It owes me something.”
“Owes Marcus a kilo and a half,” said Russell.
The Brit then continued: “That race still is a race that I'll remember. And I'll probably remember it more.
"When the day I'm lying on my deathbed, I'll probably remember that race because of what happened.
“I wasn't in a championship fight that year. Of course, it was a shame to not keep the trophy. But, you know, that was a great race. And it's a track that I love.
“But it's going to be difficult this year, like Shov [Andrew Shovlin] said, with the energy management and a lot of challenges. It's a tough track at the best of times.”
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