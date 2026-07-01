McLaren chief Zak Brown issues statement on Max Verstappen signing

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown has provided a definitive statement over whether a move for four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen is on the table.

The American boss revealed ahead of this weekend's British Grand Prix that if he had a spare car, he’d sign the four-time world champion in a heartbeat.

The Dutch driver’s future has been the talk of the paddock recently and although Verstappen is contracted with Red Bull Racing until 2028, a performance clause could allow him to leave.

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With the 28-year-old currently sitting in a disappointing seventh place in the championship, 101 points behind leader Kimi Antonelli, the clause has reportedly been activated.

Rumour has it that the Austrian outfit is considering a multi-million-pound offer to cancel the clause, while his management is said to have been holding exploratory talks with McLaren.

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Zak Brown confirms no driver swap for McLaren

Despite these discussions, Brown made it clear that no partnership with Verstappen is on the cards as there isn’t room for another driver at his team as things stand.

The CEO bound to the Woking operation until the end of 2030 stressed that his current driver lineup is firmly in place.

Speaking on the Up to Speed podcast ahead of his team's home race at Silverstone, Brown admitted: "I've got two awesome racing drivers, so if I had a third car, I'd sign him in a heartbeat...But I don't have a third car, so I couldn't be happier with Lando and Oscar.

"We won 14 races last year. Two drivers that came down to the last race of the year with the chance to win the championship. They get along great. They set a great tone in the garage. So, I'm not making any driver changes.

"I said at the weekend, if someone slips on a banana peel, which is not the plan, then, yeah, I mean, you know, any racing series is about getting the best drivers in the world and giving them the best equipment."

He expressed full confidence in his current driver duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, who are under contract until the end of 2027 and 2028, respectively.

"Max is an awesome talent, but I think Lando and Oscar have both demonstrated they can beat him straight up," he stated firmly.

No room for Verstappen at McLaren

The British team enjoyed a tremendously successful season last year, clinching both the constructors’ title and the drivers’ championship with Norris.

While their dominance has waned this season, evidenced by their inability to secure a win at the recent Austrian GP, the confidence in their current drivers remains high.

Brown noted during the race weekend that both drivers are happy and committed for the long haul.

When Brown was asked straight up by Up to Speed podcast host Will Buxton this week whether he would refuse to sign Verstappen even if he was on the market, the CEO replied definitively: "No, I don't have a seat available.

"If a seat was available, then of course you have that conversation but Lando and Oscar have their names engraved on their race seat and they haven't emptied out their lockers, so they're not going anywhere."

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