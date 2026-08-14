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Lewis Hamilton celebrates at the Barcelona GP

Lewis Hamilton hits gold with $9bn valuation as team boss triggers record sale: F1 News Recap

Lewis Hamilton celebrates at the Barcelona GP — Photo: © IMAGO

Lewis Hamilton hits gold with $9bn valuation as team boss triggers record sale: F1 News Recap

Recapping the biggest F1 stories right now

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years
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Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton is having quite the year both on and off the track.

The 41-year-old Hamilton has enjoyed an F1 renaissance in 2026, bouncing back in spectacular style after a miserable first season at Ferrari.

He is now challenging for the title again as he goes into the second half of the season in second place in the standings - 50 points behind Italian prodigy Kimi Antonelli.

Lewis has also now got some very very good news this week about a high-profile financial investment. Spoiler alert - it's performing incredibly well.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 team owner in record $12.5bn sale

1 team owner Mark Walter has sold the NBA basketball team the LA Lakers for an incredible $12.5bn (£9.3bn).

The sale comes less than a year after Walter, who with TWG owns the Cadillac F1 team, bought the Lakers for $10bn (£7.45bn) from the Buss family in a then record deal in October 2025.

That makes a tidy 25 per cent profit from his investment in just 10 months, with Josh Kushner, the brother of US president Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared, and a former Disney chief Bob Iger now taking a controlling interest in the huge basketball team.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull 2.0: Meet Max Verstappen's new confidants after Gianpiero Lambiase exict

With the upcoming departure of Gianpiero Lambiase drawing ever closer by the day, Red Bull are now on the hunt for new trusted confidants for fourMax Verstappen.

The once dominant F1 team is now in rebuild mode after a significant talent drain which has seen the likes of Christian Horner, Adrian Newey, Helmut Marko, Rob Marshall and Jonathan Wheatley all exit stage left.

➡️ READ MORE

The team around Verstappen is changing at Red Bull.
The team around Verstappen is changing at Red Bull.

Lightning McQueen set for grand prix debut as F1 confirm 'significant' Disney deal

Iconic 'Cars' character Lightning McQueen is set for an appearance at the Italian Grand Prix after F1 and Disney announced a 'significant' deal extension.

"Fuel the Magic" was launched as a collaboration between F1 and Disney in 2025 with the aim of providing immersive experiences to F1 fans through Disney storytelling.

It has now been confirmed that the collaboration has been extended through 2028, adding another year to the deal and incorporating the popular Cars franchise into the partnership.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 champion lost his seat after winning world title and says Michael Schumacher's influence played a role

1996 world champion Damon Hill says that Michael Schumacher's influence and F1's consequent pivot towards Germany played a role in him losing his seat at Williams.

Heading into the 1996 campaign, Schumacher had just become a two-time world champion at Benetton, beating Hill to the title in 1994 and 1995 and earning himself a blockbuster move to Ferrari.

➡️ READ MORE

Racing star feared Danica Patrick was going to punch him

NASCAR star Denny Hamlin has opened up on the time that he feared former rival and ex-Sky Sports F1 pundit Danica Patrick was going to punch him.

For those who don't know, long before her days on British television reporting on F1, Patrick had an incredible career in the States, racing extensively in both IndyCar and NASCAR.

➡️ READ MORE

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