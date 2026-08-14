‘Is he retiring?’ - Max Verstappen unveils special helmet for ‘last home race’ and F1 fans panic
‘Is he retiring?’ - Max Verstappen unveils special helmet for ‘last home race’ and F1 fans panic
Some are worrying he's about to quit the sportMake us your Google favorite
Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen has unveiled a special helmet design for his last home race at Zandvoort, and some fans are going crazy.
Verstappen made the reveal on his social media channels on Friday, with the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort set to take place next weekend, August 21-23.
For the race, the Red Bull star is set to don a helmet featuring a predominantly white base, with bold, flowing blue stripes and flowers on top in Delfts Blauw styling.
Delfts Blauw is a traditional Dutch style of blue-and-white ceramic artwork that originated in the 17th century, often featuring delicate floral and decorative patterns.
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F1 fans worry about Verstappen retirement
While some could appreciate the beauty in Verstappen's reveal, it sent some other fans into a panic.
While Verstappen was simply referring to the fact that it will be his last home race in F1 due to the fact that the Dutch Grand Prix will not be on the calendar moving forward, some feared it was a cryptic message that he was about to retire from the sport.
"What does this mean, is he retiring???" one user on X wrote in response to the post.
Another user added: "For this year right? LAST HOME RACE FOR THIS YEAR RIGHT?????!!!!"
"Please don’t retire Max," another X user added, while another said: "Last home race ??? What does it mean? Translation error, I guess."
Rest assured, Verstappen fans, this was not a retirement announcement of any sort.
Indeed, while there has been speculation over the Red Bull star's time in the sport, Verstappen was simply referring to the fact it is going to be the last Dutch Grand Prix.
The Dutch Grand Prix will no longer be on the F1 calendar moving forward, as was confirmed in December 2024.
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Timeless.— Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) August 14, 2026
Delfts blauw defines Max's Zandvoort design, paying homage to Zandvoort and the Netherlands ?#F1 || #DutchGP ?? pic.twitter.com/ZwXNOq7enH
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