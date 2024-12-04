F1 announces track DROPPED in statement ahead of season finale

Formula 1 has made a huge announcement regarding the Dutch Grand Prix and its future on the race calendar.

Currently held at Circuit Zandvoort in the Netherlands, the Dutch Grand Prix returned to the F1 schedule in 2021 after a 36-year hiatus.

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull announce 2025 release as outgoing star lands NEW role

READ MORE: Aston Martin announce Stroll REPLACEMENT with official team statement

Red Bull star and four-time world champion Max Verstappen has dominated the modern-day event at his home race, winning three on the bounce between 2021 and 2023 before McLaren's Lando Norris took victory in 2024.

Given Verstappen's popularity and the fact that Zandvoort hosts his home race, the grandstands are often packed out in orange, and there is a real party atmosphere at the circuit.

The Dutch Grand Prix is Max Verstappen's home race

Lando Norris won the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix

READ MORE: FIA confirm late Russell penalty with additional punishment

Dutch Grand Prix set to leave F1 calendar

It appears the popularity of Verstappen has not been enough to save the event, however, with a statement confirming that 2026 will be the last time the race features on the F1 schedule.

F1 and the Dutch GP promoter have agreed to a one-year extension to see the race remain until then, but after that, the race promoter has taken the decision not to remain on the calendar.

"I am incredibly grateful for the work that the team at the Dutch Grand Prix have done in recent years," said Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1.

"They raised the bar for European Grands Prix in terms of event spectacle and entertainment, supported the development of young talent by hosting F2, F3 and our F1 ACADEMY series, and have also pioneered sustainable solutions that have inspired our events around the world as we drive towards being Net Zero by 2030.

READ MORE: McLaren announce driver REPLACEMENT ahead of Abu Dhabi GP

Max Verstappen fans filling the grandstands at Zandvoort

"All parties positively collaborated to find a solution to extend the race, with many options, including alternation or annual events on the table, and we respect the decision from the promoter to finish its amazing run in 2026. I want to thank all the team at the Dutch Grand Prix and the Municipality of Zandvoort who have been fantastic partners to Formula 1.”

Meanwhile, Robert van Overdijk, Director of the Dutch GP, added: "The Dutch Grand Prix is the result of a unique collaboration between SportVibes, TIG Sports, and Circuit Zandvoort, who shared the ambition of bringing the race back to the Netherlands,"

"What we have achieved so far is undoubtedly a huge success. The appreciation from our visitors, drivers, and teams has been unprecedented, and we are incredibly proud of that.

"While today’s announcement signals the end of a monumental era, we are confident there is plenty more for fans to look forward to at the Dutch Grand Prix in 2025 and 2026, including the Sprint in 2026."

READ MORE: Red Bull ELIMINATED as F1 team handed major championship boost

Related