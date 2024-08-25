F1 Results Today: Verstappen THRASHED at home as championship race changes
Lando Norris confirmed his status as the fastest man alive at the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday, simply driving away from Max Verstappen after a small hiccup at the start.
The Brit took pole by a massive 0.35sec in qualifying for the race at Zandvoort, and that pace dominance showed once again as he put second after second into the Dutchman once he recovered from a poor start.
The home favourite drove a lonely race at a track where had never previously failed to win in Formula 1, taking victories in 2021, '22 and '23 before being on the receiving end of the drubbing he's more used to dishing out.
Norris' team-mate Oscar Piastri also had impressive raw pace when he was able to get into clean air, but coming out of the first corner in fourth place meant he had more work to do to climb through the pack, and he ultimately found himself tucked up behind the big red machine of Charles Leclerc in third place for most of the last 30 laps.
Mercedes came back down to earth with a bang after winning three of the last four races, with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton only managing to finish the afternoon seventh and eighth respectively.
2024 Dutch Grand Prix - Final classification
1. Lando Norris [McLaren]
2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]
3. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]
4. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]
5. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]
6. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]
7. George Russell [Mercedes]
8. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]
9. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]:
10. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]
11. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]
12. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]
13. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]
14. Alex Albon [Williams]
15. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]
16. Logan Sargeant [Williams]
17. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]
18. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]
19. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber]
20. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]
Fastest Lap: Lando Norris [McLaren]
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct