McLaren F1 stars hit by FIA deleted lap ruling after Austrian Grand Prix

McLaren F1 stars Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were both handed deleted lap verdicts during the Austrian Grand Prix, according to an FIA announcement.

Norris and Piastri secured another one-two finish in Austria, where the British driver fended off his team-mate to claim his first victory since the Monaco GP.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA announce Lando Norris disqualification verdict as late evidence emerges

After the race, the FIA conducted their standard post-race procedures including their inspection of the plank wear of a select number of cars, where Norris and Piastri’s were both found to be in conformity with the regulations - despite early fears that Norris could be disqualified.

The FIA also posted the list of deleted lap times from the Red Bull Ring, with Norris and Piastri amongst the drivers who had a time deleted during the grand prix.

A deleted lap time is determined when a driver leaves the track, with both Norris and Piastri exceeding the track limits at Turns 1 and 10 during the race.

Each driver is allowed three track limit violations before they are shown the black and white flag, which warns them that their next infringement will result in a penalty.

Norris only had one lap time deleted at the Austrian GP, whilst Piastri had a lap deleted on two occasions.

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris dominated the Austrian GP

McLaren dominate Austrian Grand Prix

The McLarens finished the Austrian GP nearly 20 seconds ahead of Charles Leclerc in third, as they raced off into the distance during the opening stages of the race.

Following Sunday’s race, McLaren have strengthened their dominant hold on the constructors’ championship and maintain a 207-point lead over Ferrari.

However, the fight in the drivers’ title remains close after Norris’ win, with only 15 points separating the McLaren team-mates as they head into Silverstone.

Norris is yet to claim a victory around his home circuit, but managed to stand on the podium in 2024 after Lewis Hamilton stormed to victory at Silverstone in his final season with Mercedes.

The other drivers to have at least one lap time deleted during the Austrian GP were Oliver Bearman, Lance Stroll, Leclerc, Esteban Ocon, Fernando Alonso, Franco Colapinto and Lewis Hamilton.

READ MORE: FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix

Related