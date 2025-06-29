Sky F1 star worried over late Lando Norris disqualification evidence at Austrian GP
Sky Sports F1 pundit Anthony Davidson has revealed some evidence that has left him 'worried' about Lando Norris possibly being disqualified from the Austrian Grand Prix.
Norris led home a brilliant McLaren one-two as he came out on top after an enthralling battle with his team-mate, Oscar Piastri.
READ MORE: FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix
It was a much needed result for Norris who clawed back some ground to his Australian rival in the drivers' standings.
However, some potentially unnerving footage has emerged after the race that could see Norris under threat of disqualification.
As Lewis Hamilton found out earlier this year in Shanghai, there are strict rules around how much wear is allowed on the planks under F1 cars which can lead to disqualification.
The FIA sporting regulations hold a zero tolerance approach should cars have planks that have worn beyond the allowed amount, with the rules clear that cars will be disqualified if this is found to be the case.
And reviewing footage on the Sky Pad after the race, Davidson had some concerns about Norris and his plank wear.
“This plume of dust coming out of Lando’s car, I saw it continuously through the race,” Davidson told Sky Sports.
“This is, I believe, the resin plank of the car, you can see all these scrape marks. Many cars have been doing this.
"Maybe I am worrying unnecessarily for Lando’s side of the garage. But if they are to check the plank wear at the end of this race, I am going to be really intrigued to see how they get on.
“It was definitely more than his team-mate consistently through the race.”
What are the rules on plank wear?
Article 3.5.9 e) of the Technical Regulations covers the plank assembly area on an F1 car.
“The thickness of the plank assembly measured normal to the lower surface must be 10mm ± 0.2mm and must be uniform when new,” it states.
“A minimum thickness of 9mm will be accepted due to wear, and conformity to this provision will be checked at the peripheries of the designated holes.”
