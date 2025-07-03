Max Verstappen ‘misses out’ as bizarre grand prix verdict issued

World champion Max Verstappen's performance at last weekend's F1 Austrian Grand Prix has been given a somewhat bizarre verdict.

The Dutchman failed to complete a single lap in Spielberg, much to the disappointment of the thousands of fans gathered to see their man in action, after an incident with Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli at Turn 3.

Antonelli was quick to accept responsibility for the incident - which also cut his afternoon short - having locked up as a result of braking too late.

But despite his immediate exit from proceedings, Verstappen's display was strangely deemed to have fallen just a whisker short of a spot in the top 10 of F1's Power Rankings list.

It read: "The Red Bull man’s potential recovery went no further than the first lap after being collected by Antonelli at Turn 3."

Unsurprisingly, race winner Norris came out on top, while Gabriel Bortoleto and Racing Bulls star Liam Lawson completing the top three in the rankings after picking up unexpected points.

Charles Leclerc and championship leader Oscar Piastri also earned a place in the top five, while Lewis Hamilton's display was ranked ninth.

Max Verstappen is 61 behind championship leader Oscar Piastri

Verstappen aims to bounce back at Silverstone

Verstappen's DNF was a further blow to his title chances, with race winner Norris and Piastri both extending their advantage in the standings.

He goes into this weekend's British GP 61 points behind the latter, and can ill-afford any more slip-ups if he has any hope of adding a fifth consecutive title to his collection.

The 27-year-old's future at the team remains in the balance, with rumours persisting that he is looking to move on before his contract expires in 2028.

