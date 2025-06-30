Mercedes F1 star forced to serve FIA penalty at Silverstone after Austrian GP chaos

Mercedes F1 star Kimi Antonelli will have to serve a penalty at Silverstone next weekend, after the FIA announced the stewards' verdict regarding his collision with Max Verstappen.

The opening lap of the Austrian GP produced plenty of drama, particularly for four-time world champion Verstappen who didn't get past Turn 3 after Antonelli’s Mercedes crashed into the side of his Red Bull.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA announce Lando Norris disqualification verdict as late evidence emerges

Both drivers retired from the race as a safety car was soon deployed, with Antonelli summoned to the stewards for their first lap collision.

The FIA have announced that Antonelli will receive a three-place grid drop for the British GP next weekend, alongside two penalty points which have been added to the Italian’s super licence - his first haul in F1.

Antonelli argued that he made a mistake by locking-up his rear wheels and wanted to avoid a collision with Liam Lawson, thus releasing the brakes on his car to take evasive action.

However, Antonelli's car lost grip and was sent into the path of Verstappen, but the stewards refused to accept that another car influenced the incident.

The Mercedes star was found to be fully at fault for the incident, which means the lenient approach to lap one cases have not been applied in this instance.

On the other hand, the stewards did acknowledge Antonelli’s mistake was not a blatant attempt to dive into the corner but rather an evasive action.

Antonelli collided into Verstappen in Austria

Verstappen DNF hinders F1 title chances

Verstappen’s point-less excursion in Austria has had detrimental consequences on the Red Bull star's chances in the drivers’ championship.

Whilst the champion remains in third place, he has dipped 61 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri and only nine points separate Verstappen from Russell in fourth place.

The championship is still a mathematical possibility for Verstappen, but McLaren’s dominance in Austria demonstrated that their hold on the title will not loosen anytime soon and offers little hope to a struggling Red Bull team.

Following the Austrian GP, Verstappen is no longer one point away from a race ban, with his total amount of penalty points dropping to nine on June 30.

READ MORE: FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix

Related