close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Max Verstappen drives at the Nurburgring in the wet

Snow and hail hit Nurburgring qualifying as drivers battle 'wild' conditions

Max Verstappen drives at the Nurburgring in the wet — Photo: © IMAGO

Snow and hail hit Nurburgring qualifying as drivers battle 'wild' conditions

Snow and hail? In May?

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

It may be the height of spring, but wintery conditions suddenly hit Max Verstappen and the rest of the field at the Nurburgring 24 Hours on Thursday.

On Thursday, May 14 the iconic endurance race weekend kicked off, with the first two qualifying sessions — which served more as practice sessions, rather than setting the grid — where in the morning the weather took an unexpected turn.

While Verstappen briefly took control at the start of the first session and set the fastest time, this was largely because of the various slow zones and Code 60 zones due to previous incidents.

Fabian Schiller, however, soon clocked the fastest time of a 8:14.957, while Raffaele Marciello ensured Verstappen tumbled down to third by claiming the second place spot.

Nurburgring 24 Hours: Full 161-car entry list including Max Verstappen

Snow and Hail at the Nurburgring

When Schiller and Marciello went faster it wasn't long before the weather took an adverse turn, with rain and even hail seen at some parts of the circuit, appearing as light snow on occasion.

As a result of the weather, no one was able to improve in the final 20 minutes of the first qualifying session.

Qualifying will continue this evening, for a three-and-a-half-hour session beginning at 8pm local time (7pm UK), and a third qualifying session will take place Friday afternoon, May 15, before Top Qualifying determines the grid for the Nurburgring 24 Hours.

Nurburgring weather forecast (Thursday, May 14)

For the second qualifying session on Thursday, May 14 the rain came pouring down as we got underway, with huge plumes of water spraying up from the back of the cars.

The sunshine soon came beaming through however as the track caught the final few rays, before the track is slowly consumed by darkness as we approach 8pm UK time.

Nurburgring 24 Hours: Rules and regulations as Max Verstappen races into action

Related

Max Verstappen Nürburgring Nurburgring Nordschleife 24 Hours of Nurburgring

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Nurburgring 24 Hours Qualifying: Watch live tonight with Max Verstappen in action in the dark

Nurburgring 24 Hours Qualifying: Watch live tonight with Max Verstappen in action in the dark

  • 44 minutes ago
Anybody can drive the Nurburgring: How you can do it and how much it costs

Anybody can drive the Nurburgring: How you can do it and how much it costs

  • 2 hours ago
Nurburgring Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen knocked off top spot

Nurburgring Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen knocked off top spot

  • Today 15:29
F1 insider claims Toto Wolff will fly to Nurburgring to watch Max Verstappen as Mercedes eye move

F1 insider claims Toto Wolff will fly to Nurburgring to watch Max Verstappen as Mercedes eye move

  • Today 12:54
Nurburgring Qualifying Latest: Fines, flames and running repairs

Nurburgring Qualifying Latest: Fines, flames and running repairs

  • 1 hour ago
Martin Brundle's son makes late entry to take on Max Verstappen in Nurburgring 24 Hours race

Martin Brundle's son makes late entry to take on Max Verstappen in Nurburgring 24 Hours race

  • Yesterday 21:55

Just in

19:50
Nurburgring 24 Hours Qualifying: Watch live tonight with Max Verstappen in action in the dark
19:27
Nurburgring Qualifying Latest: Fines, flames and running repairs
18:58
FBI investigation launched over Valtteri Bottas Cadillac theft
17:55
Anybody can drive the Nurburgring: How you can do it and how much it costs
16:56
F1 star George Russell admits iconic Mercedes moment was an accident
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Snow and hail hit Nurburgring qualifying as drivers battle 'wild' conditions Nurburgring 24 Hours

Snow and hail hit Nurburgring qualifying as drivers battle 'wild' conditions

19 minutes ago
Nurburgring 24 Hours Qualifying: Watch live tonight with Max Verstappen in action in the dark Nurburgring 24 Hours

Nurburgring 24 Hours Qualifying: Watch live tonight with Max Verstappen in action in the dark

44 minutes ago
Nurburgring Qualifying Latest: Fines, flames and running repairs 24hr Nurburgring

Nurburgring Qualifying Latest: Fines, flames and running repairs

1 hour ago
FBI investigation launched over Valtteri Bottas Cadillac theft Latest F1 News

FBI investigation launched over Valtteri Bottas Cadillac theft

1 hour ago
Ontdek het op Google Play
x