Nurburgring Qualifying Latest: Fines, flames and running repairs
Nurburgring Qualifying Latest: Fines, flames and running repairs
The first qualifying session at the Nurburgring was chaotic
The first qualifying session at the ADAC RAVENOL 24h Nurburgring was anything but calm. Numerous incidents forced the race officials to issue a penalty, and an all-female team driving a Porsche 911 GT3 Cup had to withdraw.
Q1 on the iconic Nürburgring Nordschleife proved brutal. Ricardo Feller crashed at Metzgesfeld after hitting a puddle, all before completing a single lap. Lionspeed GP is working hard to repair their #24 Porsche in time for Q2 tonight. Meanwhile, Haupt Racing Team saw the V8 in their #67 Mustang literally go up in smoke, and Christopher Mies left a massive oil trail at Schwedenkreuz. Fortunately, HRT’s headquarters sits right beside the circuit in Meuspath, allowing them to rush their car in for essential repairs this evening.
Withdrawal of WS-Racing and Penalty for Black Falcon Driver
The #35 Aston Martin from Walkenhorst Motorsport never even got on track due to technical issues that couldn’t be resolved in time for Q1. Yet the team remains determined and refuses to give up.
Not all teams are as lucky. Michelle Halder, Janina Schall, Carrie Schreiner, and Fabienne Wohlwend from Giti Tires Motorsport by WS-Racing suffered their own setback. Schall, driving the #146 Porsche Cup car, collided at high speed behind Black Falcon Team Zimmermann’s #900 Porsche Cup machine, while Alexander Hardt was caught in the chaos on the Schumacher S as the black car burst into flames.
Although Schall avoided a penalty, the damage means the entire women’s team will miss the rest of the week’s action. It’s still unclear whether Black Falcon will withdraw their Zimmermann entry. While teams aren’t allowed to use a spare car during competition, they can return their damaged ride to the workshop for a full rebuild. Like Haupt Racing Team, Black Falcon is based in Meuspath.
UPDATE 18:30: René de Boer (of Rebocars) confirmed after an update from Paul Meijer that Black Falcon has received permission from the organisers to swap the chassis. Meijer, one of the drivers in the #900 Zimmermann Porsche alongside Hardt, Benja Hites, and Benjamin Koslowski, added further insight into the situation.
Hardt was handed a €300 (£260) fine for failing to adhere to the German motorsport association’s safety rules. Instead of seeking refuge behind the barriers, he remained next to the burning Porsche.
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Nurburgring 24 Hours Qualifying: Watch live tonight with Max Verstappen in action in the dark
- 42 minutes ago
F1 insider claims Toto Wolff will fly to Nurburgring to watch Max Verstappen as Mercedes eye move
- Today 12:54
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Snow and hail hit Nurburgring qualifying as drivers battle 'wild' conditions
Nurburgring 24 Hours Qualifying: Watch live tonight with Max Verstappen in action in the dark
Nurburgring Qualifying Latest: Fines, flames and running repairs
FBI investigation launched over Valtteri Bottas Cadillac theft
Latest News
Snow and hail hit Nurburgring qualifying as drivers battle 'wild' conditions
- 17 minutes ago
Nurburgring 24 Hours Qualifying: Watch live tonight with Max Verstappen in action in the dark
- 42 minutes ago
Nurburgring Qualifying Latest: Fines, flames and running repairs
- 1 hour ago
FBI investigation launched over Valtteri Bottas Cadillac theft
- 1 hour ago
Anybody can drive the Nurburgring: How you can do it and how much it costs
- 2 hours ago
F1 star George Russell admits iconic Mercedes moment was an accident
- 3 hours ago
Most read
Lewis Hamilton donates personalised Mercedes to Silverstone that belonged to his dog Roscoe
- 11 may
FIA president welcomes Christian Horner return to F1
- 4 may
F1 News Today: Christian Horner return welcomed as Newey builds Red Bull rocket ship
- 5 may
London Marathon Results: F1 legend Sebastian Vettel breaks through magical time barrier
- 26 april
Christian Horner 'allowed' to make F1 return after striking Red Bull deal
- 28 april
McLaren boss takes aim at Daniel Ricciardo's final act in F1
- 26 april