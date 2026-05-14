Nurburgring Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen knocked off top spot
Nurburgring Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen knocked off top spot
Max Verstappen was in action at the Nurburgring
The first qualifying session of the 2026 Nurburgring 24 Hours have taken place and here's where Max Verstappen placed.
There was an early incident during Thursday's first qualifying session, where the No. 900 Black Falcon Team Zimmermann Porsche caught fire at the Schumacher S.
Alexander Hardt had gotten out of the car, but was standing next to it, while Janina Schall in the No. 146 Giti Tires by WS Porsche slammed into it. Both drivers got out of the car and were okay.
Meanwhile, Verstappen took charge of the first Q1 session segment. After completing two installation laps, he returned with just over an hour remaining. His first attempt produced an 8:47.982, but the four-time world champion soon improved to 8:18.539, momentarily posting the fastest lap – eight seconds ahead of ROWE Racing’s duo of BMWs. However, numerous incidents on track meant that slow zones and Code 60 areas skewed the timing.
Dani Juncadella was the next to take to the track, followed by Jules Gounon, though neither managed a better time. With half an hour left, Fabian Schiller -sharing the Ravenol Mercedes-AMG number 80 with Maro Engel, Maxime Martin, and Luca Stolz - set the best lap of Q1 with his 8:14.957. Raffaele Marciello in the ROWE BMW number 1 finished 3.112 seconds behind, while Verstappen’s car slid back into third.
Shortly after Schiller and Marciello’s rapid runs, rain and even hail began to fall on parts of the circuit. The precipitation came down so gently at times it almost resembled a light snowfall, and no significant improvements were recorded in the final twenty minutes.
In the end, Schiller held on at the top, with Marciello and Verstappen trailing behind. Lucas Auer managed several laps in the rain during the final moments, using the Verstappen Racing car to get a feel for the wet conditions. Rounding off the top five were Dan Harper in the ROWE BMW number 99 and Thomas Preining in the Manthey Porsche number 911.
Nurburgring 24 Hours: Complex Qualifying explained ahead of Max Verstappen glory bid
Nurburgring 24 Hours Qualifying Results: Session 1
|Position
|Car Number
|Team
|Time/Status
|1
|80
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|8:14.957
|2
|1
|BMW M4 GT3 EVO
|+03.112
|3
|3 [Verstappen]
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|+03.582
|4
|99
|BMW M4 GT3 EVO
|+03.645
|5
|911
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) Evo26
|+06.760
|6
|130
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|+07.041
|7
|77
|BMW M4 GT3 EVO
|+11.668
|8
|64
|Ford Mustang GT3 EVO (2026)
|+11.794
|9
|16
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 evo II
|+12.123
|10
|17
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) Evo26
|+12.219
|24
|123 [Alex Brundle]
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) Evo26
|+20.783
How does Nurburgring 24 Hours Qualifying work?
Qualifying is divided into six different sessions at the Nurburgring, with the first two-hour stint taking place on Thursday afternoon, May 14.
The second qualifying session takes place later this evening, where we have a three-and-a-half-hour session beginning at 8pm local time (7pm UK). On Friday afternoon, May 15, there is a third qualifying session of 65 minutes.
The first three qualifying sessions of the week are purely free practice for Verstappen and his GT3 competitors; they only determine the grid for the lower classes, whereas the starting grid for the SP 9 class is determined by Top Qualifying on Friday.
Nurburgring 24 Hours Qualifying Schedule
The schedule for all Qualifying sessions looks like this:
Thursday, May 14
First Qualifying: 12:15 - 14:15 UK time
Second Qualifying: 19:00 - 22:30 UK time
Friday, May 15
Top Qualifying 1: 09:15 - 09:45 UK time
Top Qualifying 2: 10:05 - 10:35 UK time
Third Qualifying: 11:00 - 12:05 UK time
Top Qualifying 3: 12:35 - 13:35 UK time
Watch Nurburgring 24 Hours Qualifying LIVE
You can watch today’s sessions live and free without leaving GPFans - simply click on the embed below to enjoy every second from the Nurburgring:
Nurburgring 24 Hours: Full 161-car entry list including Max Verstappen
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Nurburgring 24 Hours Qualifying: Start times and free live stream with Max Verstappen in action
- 2 hours ago
F1 insider claims Toto Wolff will fly to Nurburgring to watch Max Verstappen as Mercedes eye move
- 3 hours ago
Martin Brundle's son makes late entry to take on Max Verstappen in Nurburgring 24 Hours race
- Yesterday 21:55
Nurburgring 24 Hours: Qualifying explained as Max Verstappen competes in famous race
- Yesterday 20:25
Max Verstappen Nurburgring absence confirmed as F1 champion to miss fan event due to safety concerns
- Yesterday 19:48
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Nurburgring Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen knocked off top spot
Mercedes star seals Citroen move after F1 Silverstone appearance
Nurburgring 24 Hours Qualifying: Start times and free live stream with Max Verstappen in action
F1 insider claims Toto Wolff will fly to Nurburgring to watch Max Verstappen as Mercedes eye move
Latest News
Nurburgring Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen knocked off top spot
- 32 minutes ago
Red Bull F1 to release new Crocs merchandise (and they look awesome)
- 1 hour ago
Mercedes star seals Citroen move after F1 Silverstone appearance
- 2 hours ago
Nurburgring 24 Hours Qualifying: Start times and free live stream with Max Verstappen in action
- 2 hours ago
F1 insider claims Toto Wolff will fly to Nurburgring to watch Max Verstappen as Mercedes eye move
- 3 hours ago
F1 boss admits threatening own driver with grid penalty: 'I'm going to beat the s*** out of you'
- Today 11:56
Most read
Lewis Hamilton donates personalised Mercedes to Silverstone that belonged to his dog Roscoe
- 11 may
FIA president welcomes Christian Horner return to F1
- 4 may
F1 News Today: Christian Horner return welcomed as Newey builds Red Bull rocket ship
- 5 may
London Marathon Results: F1 legend Sebastian Vettel breaks through magical time barrier
- 26 april
Christian Horner 'allowed' to make F1 return after striking Red Bull deal
- 28 april
McLaren boss takes aim at Daniel Ricciardo's final act in F1
- 26 april