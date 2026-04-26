London Marathon Results: F1 legend Sebastian Vettel breaks through magical time barrier
London Marathon Results: F1 legend Sebastian Vettel breaks through magical time barrier
The four-time world champion was a charity superstar in London on Sunday
F1 legend Sebastian Vettel produced a fantastic performance to smash through the magical 3-hour time barrier at the 2026 London Marathon on Sunday.
The 38-year-old four-time world champion spends much of his life these days campaigning for worthy causes, and on Sunday he raised money for two with a brilliant performance in hot conditions in the English capital.
Vettel, who claimed four world titles during an epic run at Red Bull, reached the end of the 26.2miles in a sensational time of 2:59:08 - just inside three hours and a terrific effort for an amateur.
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Sebastian Vettel's incredible race
Seb, wearing number 45294 and racing for the Brain & Spine Foundation and the Grand Prix Trust, began his race at 09:35 local time and set a metronomic pace throughout the gruelling distance.
German great Vettel, who retired from F1 racing in 2022, was remarkably consistent throughout the race, reaching half distance in 1:29:18, on target to break three hours but still needing a mighty effort in the second half to keep up that pace.
The former Red Bull, Ferrari and Aston Martin superstar did just that, completing the second 13.1 miles in 1:29:50 to break through that 3-hour time barrier.
It was a record-breaking day all round in London, with Kenyan megastar Sabastian Sawe becoming the first athlete ever to break 2 hours for the marathon in normal race conditions. He clocked a mind-boggling 1:59:30.
Vettel time splits
Vettel's time splits for the race looked like this:
|Split
|Time of Day
|Split Time
|Cumulative Time
|5K
|09:55:47
|20:35
|00:20:35
|10K
|10:17:01
|21:13
|00:41:48
|15K
|10:38:41
|21:41
|01:03:29
|20K
|10:59:51
|21:10
|01:24:39
|Half
|11:04:31
|04:39
|01:29:18
|25K
|11:21:00
|16:30
|01:45:48
|30K
|11:42:27
|21:26
|02:07:14
|35K
|12:03:36
|21:10
|02:28:24
|40K
|12:25:09
|21:32
|02:49:56
|Finish
|12:34:21
|09:12
|02:59:08
F1 great excited to achieve 'ambitious goal'
It was a very happy Vettel who spoke with media after the finish line, and he said he'd loved the London Marathon experience.
"It felt very long but it's been my first time, I didn't know what to expect so it's been amazing how many people there were next to the course and how happy everyone is. So it's a really great experience and I'm very excited still and very happy that I finished."
Vettel said he had set himself that three-hour goal before the start, and was delighted to smash through that magical barrier.
"I always wanted to do a marathon. obviously always kept fit, did a lot of running, cycling - so I thought it's about time. I set myself an ambitious goal which I managed to achieve. I wanted to be just below three hours, which I did.
"So I'm very happy with that. But I think even more so, happy that I finished, and having lived the experience I can only recommend it."
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