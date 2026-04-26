close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Sebastian Vettel celebrates after competing in the 2026 London Marathon

London Marathon Results: F1 legend Sebastian Vettel breaks through magical time barrier

Sebastian Vettel celebrates after competing in the 2026 London Marathon — Photo: © IMAGO

London Marathon Results: F1 legend Sebastian Vettel breaks through magical time barrier

The four-time world champion was a charity superstar in London on Sunday

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years

F1 legend Sebastian Vettel produced a fantastic performance to smash through the magical 3-hour time barrier at the 2026 London Marathon on Sunday.

The 38-year-old four-time world champion spends much of his life these days campaigning for worthy causes, and on Sunday he raised money for two with a brilliant performance in hot conditions in the English capital.

Vettel, who claimed four world titles during an epic run at Red Bull, reached the end of the 26.2miles in a sensational time of 2:59:08 - just inside three hours and a terrific effort for an amateur.

F1 HEADLINES: Fernando Alonso talks retirement, Christian Horner meets Honda chief

Sebastian Vettel's incredible race

Seb, wearing number 45294 and racing for the Brain & Spine Foundation and the Grand Prix Trust, began his race at 09:35 local time and set a metronomic pace throughout the gruelling distance.

German great Vettel, who retired from F1 racing in 2022, was remarkably consistent throughout the race, reaching half distance in 1:29:18, on target to break three hours but still needing a mighty effort in the second half to keep up that pace.

The former Red Bull, Ferrari and Aston Martin superstar did just that, completing the second 13.1 miles in 1:29:50 to break through that 3-hour time barrier.

It was a record-breaking day all round in London, with Kenyan megastar Sabastian Sawe becoming the first athlete ever to break 2 hours for the marathon in normal race conditions. He clocked a mind-boggling 1:59:30.

Vettel time splits

Vettel's time splits for the race looked like this:

Split Time of Day Split Time Cumulative Time
5K 09:55:47 20:35 00:20:35
10K 10:17:01 21:13 00:41:48
15K 10:38:41 21:41 01:03:29
20K 10:59:51 21:10 01:24:39
Half 11:04:31 04:39 01:29:18
25K 11:21:00 16:30 01:45:48
30K 11:42:27 21:26 02:07:14
35K 12:03:36 21:10 02:28:24
40K 12:25:09 21:32 02:49:56
Finish 12:34:21 09:12 02:59:08

F1 great excited to achieve 'ambitious goal'

It was a very happy Vettel who spoke with media after the finish line, and he said he'd loved the London Marathon experience.

"It felt very long but it's been my first time, I didn't know what to expect so it's been amazing how many people there were next to the course and how happy everyone is. So it's a really great experience and I'm very excited still and very happy that I finished."

Vettel said he had set himself that three-hour goal before the start, and was delighted to smash through that magical barrier.

"I always wanted to do a marathon. obviously always kept fit, did a lot of running, cycling - so I thought it's about time. I set myself an ambitious goal which I managed to achieve. I wanted to be just below three hours, which I did.

"So I'm very happy with that. But I think even more so, happy that I finished, and having lived the experience I can only recommend it."

READ MORE: F1 star claims Verstappen should be banned from the Nurburgring

Related

F1 Sebastian Vettel

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Andrea Stella to Ferrari rumours hits shock twist after Gianpiero Lambiase arrival

Andrea Stella to Ferrari rumours hits shock twist after Gianpiero Lambiase arrival

  • 34 minutes ago
Martin Brundle reveals whether Christian Horner will join Aston Martin

Martin Brundle reveals whether Christian Horner will join Aston Martin

  • 1 hour ago
F1 legend reveals how Michael Schumacher relationship was repaired

F1 legend reveals how Michael Schumacher relationship was repaired

  • 3 hours ago
'F1 has no problems' - Why Stefano Domenicali was right to deny issues in controversial interview

'F1 has no problems' - Why Stefano Domenicali was right to deny issues in controversial interview

  • Today 12:53
Who is Stefano Domenicali? From tax expert and Ferrari team principal to the fight for the soul of F1

Who is Stefano Domenicali? From tax expert and Ferrari team principal to the fight for the soul of F1

  • Today 12:24
F1 'on a dangerous path' as rivals await major FIA decision

F1 'on a dangerous path' as rivals await major FIA decision

  • Today 11:55

Just in

16:55
Andrea Stella to Ferrari rumours hits shock twist after Gianpiero Lambiase arrival
15:54
Martin Brundle reveals whether Christian Horner will join Aston Martin
13:57
F1 legend reveals how Michael Schumacher relationship was repaired
12:53
'F1 has no problems' - Why Stefano Domenicali was right to deny issues in controversial interview
12:24
Who is Stefano Domenicali? From tax expert and Ferrari team principal to the fight for the soul of F1
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

'F1 has no problems' - Why Stefano Domenicali was right to deny issues in controversial interview F1 2026

'F1 has no problems' - Why Stefano Domenicali was right to deny issues in controversial interview

Today 12:53
The F1 star who refused to drive without the Pope in his car F1 Being a Normal Sport

The F1 star who refused to drive without the Pope in his car

Yesterday 22:42
The F1 driver kidnapped and ransomed for $5million F1 History

The F1 driver kidnapped and ransomed for $5million

Yesterday 21:17
Christian Horner breaks silence after 'warm welcome' back to the paddock Christian Horner

Christian Horner breaks silence after 'warm welcome' back to the paddock

Yesterday 20:44
Ontdek het op Google Play
x