F1 News Today: Red Bull set for FIA protest as Christian Horner return takes new twist
F1 News Today: Red Bull set for FIA protest as Christian Horner return takes new twist
All the big F1 news on Thursday June 11
Red Bull have reportedly been left fuming following a development in the 2026 engine upgrades debate from the FIA.
The F1 governing body's Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities (ADUO) analysis has made headlines ahead of this weekend's Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, but the energy drink giants are to said to be reluctant to accept the findings.
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Christian Horner F1 return takes new twist as official statement released
There is a fresh twist in the Christian Horner F1 return saga with Renault speaking out about discussions with the axed Red Bull boss.
Horner has long been linked to a return to the sport with Alpine, given his need for some deal of ownership in his next Formula 1 venture.
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Monaco Grand Prix result could be changed as FIA confirm official hearing
The result of Sunday's 2026 F1 Monaco Grand Prix could yet be changed with the FIA scheduling an official hearing to kick off the review process into a controversial race.
After protests from French team Alpine, the stewards will hold a right to review hearing in Barcelona on Thursday (1pm local time, noon UK, 7am Eastern) into the penalties handed to Pierre Gasly.
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SEVEN F1 drivers to step aside at Barcelona Grand Prix
Seven F1 stars will step aside as Formula 1 returns to Spain for the 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.
It will be a busy session for rookie drivers, seven of whom will be granted the opportunity to prove their capabilities in F1 machinery during the first free practice session of the Barcelona race weekend.
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F1 star George Russell has been 'let down' by Mercedes
Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff has admitted that the Silver Arrows have let George Russell down after the Brit dropped 50 points to Kimi Antonelli over the last two race weekends.
Canada and Monaco have been brutal, perhaps terminal, for Russell's ambitions of claiming a maiden F1 title.
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Beloved Sky F1 pundit to return at Barcelona Grand Prix after bout with illness
Everybody's favourite Sky Sports F1 pundit, Ted Kravitz, is expected to return to his pitlane duties at this weekend's Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.
The pundit and presenter, best known for his iconic post-session feature 'Ted's Notebook', was unexpectedly absent from last week's Monaco Grand Prix.
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Beloved Sky F1 pundit to return at Barcelona Grand Prix after bout with illness
F1 Crashgate scandal is heading for the Supreme Court in dramatic new development
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