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Credit for photo: Red Bull Content Pool

F1 News Today: Red Bull set for FIA protest as Christian Horner return takes new twist

Credit for photo: Red Bull Content Pool — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 News Today: Red Bull set for FIA protest as Christian Horner return takes new twist

All the big F1 news on Thursday June 11

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years

Red Bull have reportedly been left fuming following a development in the 2026 engine upgrades debate from the FIA.

The F1 governing body's Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities (ADUO) analysis has made headlines ahead of this weekend's Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, but the energy drink giants are to said to be reluctant to accept the findings.

➡️ READ MORE

Christian Horner F1 return takes new twist as official statement released

There is a fresh twist in the Christian Horner F1 return saga with Renault speaking out about discussions with the axed Red Bull boss.

Horner has long been linked to a return to the sport with Alpine, given his need for some deal of ownership in his next Formula 1 venture.

➡️ READ MORE

We have yet another Christian Horner return update
We have yet another Christian Horner return update

Monaco Grand Prix result could be changed as FIA confirm official hearing

The result of Sunday's 2026 F1 Monaco Grand Prix could yet be changed with the FIA scheduling an official hearing to kick off the review process into a controversial race.

After protests from French team Alpine, the stewards will hold a right to review hearing in Barcelona on Thursday (1pm local time, noon UK, 7am Eastern) into the penalties handed to Pierre Gasly.

➡️ READ MORE

SEVEN F1 drivers to step aside at Barcelona Grand Prix

Seven F1 stars will step aside as Formula 1 returns to Spain for the 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

It will be a busy session for rookie drivers, seven of whom will be granted the opportunity to prove their capabilities in F1 machinery during the first free practice session of the Barcelona race weekend.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 star George Russell has been 'let down' by Mercedes

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff has admitted that the Silver Arrows have let George Russell down after the Brit dropped 50 points to Kimi Antonelli over the last two race weekends.

Canada and Monaco have been brutal, perhaps terminal, for Russell's ambitions of claiming a maiden F1 title.

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Beloved Sky F1 pundit to return at Barcelona Grand Prix after bout with illness

Everybody's favourite Sky Sports F1 pundit, Ted Kravitz, is expected to return to his pitlane duties at this weekend's Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

The pundit and presenter, best known for his iconic post-session feature 'Ted's Notebook', was unexpectedly absent from last week's Monaco Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Ted Kravitz is expected to return this weekend.
Ted Kravitz is expected to return this weekend.

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F1 Red Bull Max Verstappen FIA Ted Kravitz Barcelona-Catalunya Grand prix

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