close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Hamilton looking cheekily at Norris who is smiling, stood under the same umbrella in Ferrari and McLaren kit respectively

F1 Results Today: Hungarian Grand Prix times and positions

Hamilton looking cheekily at Norris who is smiling, stood under the same umbrella in Ferrari and McLaren kit respectively — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Results Today: Hungarian Grand Prix times and positions

All the times and positions from the Hungarian Grand Prix

Dan Ripley
Global Editor
Professional F1 journalist and analyst
 Google Make us your Google favorite

Lando Norris will be looking to win his first F1 race of the 2026 season after taking a shock pole position at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The world champion snatched pole from Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari who had looked the quickest package through Friday and Saturday at the Hungaroring.

Now the McLaren star will be aiming to win his first race since becoming world champion, but he won't line up alongside Hamilton on the front row.

The seven-time world champion was hit with a three-place grid penalty after accidentally impeding Oscar Piastri having slowed down after his final run in the pole position shootout.

That means Hamilton will start P5, but crucially his chief title rival Kimi Antonelli was also hit with a three-place grid penalty to bump him down to P7.

Aston Martin will be racing for the first time following the 16 upgrades they have brought to the car, which resulted in Fernando Alonso putting the car into Q2 in P16 for the first time this season.

QUALIFYING RESULTS: Hungarian GP times and positions

Be sure to check out the results of the Hungarian Grand Prix here as they drop:

F1 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix Race Results

Results coming soon...

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Lando Norris is the reigning F1 champion, and won his first drivers' championship last year.

READ MORE: FIA announce Hamilton penalty at Hungarian GP

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton skips drivers meeting as F1 champion faces penalty verdict

Related

F1 Lewis Hamilton Lando Norris Kimi Antonelli Hungarian Grand Prix Hungaroring

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

I watched Lando Norris clinch Hungarian Grand Prix pole from inside McLaren HQ - here’s what goes on behind closed doors

I watched Lando Norris clinch Hungarian Grand Prix pole from inside McLaren HQ - here’s what goes on behind closed doors

  • 1 hour ago
F1 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

F1 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Standings 2026: Latest points table as Lewis Hamilton takes fight to Mercedes

F1 Standings 2026: Latest points table as Lewis Hamilton takes fight to Mercedes

  • 3 hours ago
F1 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Hungaroring

F1 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Hungaroring

  • 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton boost as FIA issue Kimi Antonelli penalty at Hungarian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton boost as FIA issue Kimi Antonelli penalty at Hungarian Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 20:08
FIA confirm Ferrari break curfew in rare breach at Hungarian Grand Prix

FIA confirm Ferrari break curfew in rare breach at Hungarian Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 18:45

Just in

14:11
F1 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
13:59
I watched Lando Norris clinch Hungarian Grand Prix pole from inside McLaren HQ - here’s what goes on behind closed doors
13:22
F1 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Hungaroring
13:11
F1 Bahrain Grand Prix confirmed for 2026 return but not in Bahrain
11:59
F1 Standings 2026: Latest points table as Lewis Hamilton takes fight to Mercedes
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

F1 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied Hungarian Grand Prix

F1 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

1 hour ago
I watched Lando Norris clinch Hungarian Grand Prix pole from inside McLaren HQ - here’s what goes on behind closed doors Hungarian Grand Prix

I watched Lando Norris clinch Hungarian Grand Prix pole from inside McLaren HQ - here’s what goes on behind closed doors

1 hour ago
F1 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Hungaroring Hungarian Grand Prix

F1 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Hungaroring

2 hours ago
F1 Race Today: Hungarian Grand Prix 2026 start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream Hungarian Grand Prix

F1 Race Today: Hungarian Grand Prix 2026 start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

Today 09:57
Ontdek het op Google Play
x