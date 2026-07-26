F1 Results Today: Hungarian Grand Prix times and positions
F1 Results Today: Hungarian Grand Prix times and positions
All the times and positions from the Hungarian Grand PrixMake us your Google favorite
Lando Norris will be looking to win his first F1 race of the 2026 season after taking a shock pole position at the Hungarian Grand Prix.
The world champion snatched pole from Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari who had looked the quickest package through Friday and Saturday at the Hungaroring.
Now the McLaren star will be aiming to win his first race since becoming world champion, but he won't line up alongside Hamilton on the front row.
The seven-time world champion was hit with a three-place grid penalty after accidentally impeding Oscar Piastri having slowed down after his final run in the pole position shootout.
That means Hamilton will start P5, but crucially his chief title rival Kimi Antonelli was also hit with a three-place grid penalty to bump him down to P7.
Aston Martin will be racing for the first time following the 16 upgrades they have brought to the car, which resulted in Fernando Alonso putting the car into Q2 in P16 for the first time this season.
QUALIFYING RESULTS: Hungarian GP times and positions
Be sure to check out the results of the Hungarian Grand Prix here as they drop:
F1 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix Race Results
Results coming soon...
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Lando Norris is the reigning F1 champion, and won his first drivers' championship last year.
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