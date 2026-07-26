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Hungarian GP, 2025, start

F1 Race Today: Hungarian Grand Prix 2026 start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

Hungarian GP, 2025, start — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Race Today: Hungarian Grand Prix 2026 start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

Who will claim victory at the Hungaroring?

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023
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The 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix takes place TODAY (Sunday, July 26), with the 11th round of the 2026 F1 season the final one before the summer break.

After the race around the Hungaroring, there is not an F1 race until Sunday, August 23, with teams and drivers heading off on their summer holidays.

It means that it is crucial for the championship competitors to end on a high note, and for the three championship protagonists in Kimi Antonelli, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, that is particularly important.

Hamilton is going for an unprecedented ninth victory around the Hungaroring and, if he pulls it off, that would be crucial for him to get back into the fight for the championship.

He heads into the race 45 points behind Antonelli, while Russell is a further five points back. Mercedes star Russell is also trying to close that gap, and a victory for him would reinvigorate his championship chances heading into the summer break.

So, who will win out at the Hungarian Grand Prix? Here's how you can catch all of the action from Sunday's main event at the Hungaroring.

Stream F1 content with ExpressVPN and enjoy smooth, uninterrupted viewing. Click here to sign up to a secure network now.

READ MORE: FIA announce Hamilton penalty at Hungarian GP

F1 Race Times - 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix

Lights out for the 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix is at 3pm local time (CEST).

Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:

Hungarian Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Race - Sunday, July 26, 2026

LocationTime
Local time (CEST)15:00 Sunday
British Summer Time (BST)14:00 Sunday
United States (ET)09:00 Sunday
United States (CT)08:00 Sunday
United States (PT)06:00 Sunday
Brazil (BRT)10:00 Sunday
Australia (AWST)21:00 Sunday
Australia (ACT)22:30 Sunday
Australia (AET)23:00 Sunday
Mexico (CST)07:00 Sunday
Japan (JST)22:00 Sunday
China (CST)21:00 Sunday
South Africa (SAST)15:00 Sunday
Egypt (EEST)16:00 Sunday
India (IST)18:30 Sunday
Singapore (SGT)21:00 Sunday
Turkey (TRT)16:00 Sunday
United Arab Emirates (GST)17:00 Sunday
Saudi Arabia (AST)16:00 Sunday

How to watch the 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
*United StatesApple TV
ChinaShanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN
CanadaRDS, TSN
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet
LuxembourgRTL Lux, Sky DE
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 Sport
BrazilBandeirantes
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

* - American F1 fans can make use of a seven-day free trial with Apple TV and watch the Hungarian GP weekend for no extra cost. To sign up to Apple TV, click here.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.

READ MORE: Hamilton claims he will release documentary on Ferrari horror

READ MORE: FIA stewards 'admit Ferrari star should have had penalty' but dangerous driving offence goes unpunished

Sam Cook
Written by
Sam Cook - Digital Journalist
Sam Cook is a talented young sports journalist and social media professional who now specialises in Formula 1, having previously worked as a football journalist and a local news reporter for a variety of different brands.
View full biography

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