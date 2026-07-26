F1 Race Today: Hungarian Grand Prix 2026 start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
F1 Race Today: Hungarian Grand Prix 2026 start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
Who will claim victory at the Hungaroring?Make us your Google favorite
The 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix takes place TODAY (Sunday, July 26), with the 11th round of the 2026 F1 season the final one before the summer break.
After the race around the Hungaroring, there is not an F1 race until Sunday, August 23, with teams and drivers heading off on their summer holidays.
It means that it is crucial for the championship competitors to end on a high note, and for the three championship protagonists in Kimi Antonelli, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, that is particularly important.
Hamilton is going for an unprecedented ninth victory around the Hungaroring and, if he pulls it off, that would be crucial for him to get back into the fight for the championship.
He heads into the race 45 points behind Antonelli, while Russell is a further five points back. Mercedes star Russell is also trying to close that gap, and a victory for him would reinvigorate his championship chances heading into the summer break.
So, who will win out at the Hungarian Grand Prix? Here's how you can catch all of the action from Sunday's main event at the Hungaroring.
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F1 Race Times - 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix
Lights out for the 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix is at 3pm local time (CEST).
Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:
Hungarian Grand Prix 2026 Session Times
Race - Sunday, July 26, 2026
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CEST)
|15:00 Sunday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|14:00 Sunday
|United States (ET)
|09:00 Sunday
|United States (CT)
|08:00 Sunday
|United States (PT)
|06:00 Sunday
|Brazil (BRT)
|10:00 Sunday
|Australia (AWST)
|21:00 Sunday
|Australia (ACT)
|22:30 Sunday
|Australia (AET)
|23:00 Sunday
|Mexico (CST)
|07:00 Sunday
|Japan (JST)
|22:00 Sunday
|China (CST)
|21:00 Sunday
|South Africa (SAST)
|15:00 Sunday
|Egypt (EEST)
|16:00 Sunday
|India (IST)
|18:30 Sunday
|Singapore (SGT)
|21:00 Sunday
|Turkey (TRT)
|16:00 Sunday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|17:00 Sunday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|16:00 Sunday
How to watch the 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|*United States
|Apple TV
|China
|Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN
|Canada
|RDS, TSN
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet
|Luxembourg
|RTL Lux, Sky DE
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 Sport
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
* - American F1 fans can make use of a seven-day free trial with Apple TV and watch the Hungarian GP weekend for no extra cost. To sign up to Apple TV, click here.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
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