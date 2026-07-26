Audi F1 driver announces future as Carlos Sainz's Williams drive remains in doubt

Audi F1 star Gabriel Bortoleto has said that he is signed 'for many years' at the team, in a statement that could spell bad news for unsettled Williams star Carlos Sainz.

It had been thought that both Bortoleto and Nico Hulkenberg were only contracted at Audi until the end of 2026, with both drivers signing a two-year deal ahead of the 2025 season.

That allowed them both to oversee the Hinwil-based outfit's transition from Sauber to Audi.

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In 2026, Audi's start to life as an F1 team and power unit manufacturer has started in mediocre fashion, with the team sat in eighth in the constructors' championship with 10 points from the first 10 race weekends, but ahead of established teams Williams and Aston Martin.

And with the summer break fast approaching, 2024 F2 champion Bortoleto has confirmed his future with the team beyond the end of this season, claiming that his contract is a long-term deal.

"My future is already sorted with Audi," Bortoleto told media ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix when asked about his 2027 situation.

"I am there for many years, let’s put it this way. I cannot say the length of the contract, and I leave it to them if they want to make it public. I really don’t mind, it’s up to them, their decision.

"But what I can tell you I have a long way [ahead] with them, it’s going to be many years, and hopefully we can conquer many great wins and things in the future together."

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Bortoleto form bad news for Sainz?

It is unclear whether Hulkenberg has the same long-term contract as Bortoleto, but the confirmation of Bortoleto's future means yet another seat which is filled for 2027.

That's not good news for Sainz, who is currently evaluating his options for 2027 due to Williams' poor form since the regulations reset.

Having finished fifth in the constructors' championship last year - with Sainz being able to claim two grand prix podiums - the team have struggled with an overweight car in 2026, and are sat down in ninth in the constructors' championship.

Sainz was a race winner as recently as the 2024 Mexican Grand Prix, and is still regarded as one of the best drivers on the grid.

He is contracted at Williams until the end of this season, and may feel like another change is needed if he is to get back to race-winning ways. He has been linked with a move to the likes of Red Bull, Aston Martin and Audi, but this latest future announcement from Bortoleto means the latter option may now be more difficult.

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