F1 chiefs hold Hungarian Grand Prix track inspection after driver complaints over surface

The FIA and key figures from F1 held an inspection of the Hungarian Grand Prix track surface on Friday night, following complaints from the drivers.

F1 is at the Hungaroring this weekend for the 11th round of the 2026 season, and the track is a real favourite among the drivers, with it said to have a go-kart track feel.

It's particularly the favourite of Lewis Hamilton, who has won at the track on eight occasions in the past, but there are a number of drivers who have also claimed their first grand prix victory in Hungary, including Oscar Piastri, Jenson Button and Esteban Ocon.

Article continues under video

George Russell also claimed his first ever pole position in Hungary, back in 2022.

But this year, it was Russell who was leading the complaints about the track surface, following the first two practice sessions on Friday.

The track has been resurfaced since the 2025 event, but a number of drivers were struggling for grip at the final corner, while the first corner is said to have a small bump which is unsettling the drivers.

Concern about the bumps and the asphalt were raised by drivers during the Friday night drivers’ briefing with FIA officials.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton skips drivers meeting as F1 champion faces penalty verdict

FIA inspection of Hungaroring track confirmed

After this drivers' briefing, it's been reported that key FIA figures as well as F1 race director Rui Marques conducted a track inspection, where they revealed that they would be monitoring the surface throughout the weekend.

After that, organisers of the Hungarian GP even attempted to compress the various bumps in the circuit, while also ensuring that the track surface on the racing line was optimal.

The FIA are hoping to avoid a repeat of the Monaco Grand Prix last month, where the race had to be red flagged due to parts of the track appearing to break up mid-race.

Following the two practice sessions on Friday, Russell explained the issues in an interview with F1 media. The Brit said: "It's a bit of a shame, because Budapest is one of the most enjoyable circuits to drive.

"They've resurfaced a third of the track and unfortunately they've done a really bad job.

"It's really bumpy. You saw loads of people locking up at turn one, and the track's breaking up in the last corner. People are sort of driving around the middle of the corner and not actually hitting the apex, which is just a bit odd."

QUALIFYING RESULTS: Hungarian GP times and positions

READ MORE: FIA announce Verstappen penalty decision after angry exchange with rival driver

Related