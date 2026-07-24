F1 Results Today: Hungarian Grand Prix practice times and positions
F1 Results Today: Hungarian Grand Prix practice times and positions
All the times from F1 Hungarian Grand Prix practice at the Hungaroring, BudapestMake us your Google favorite
Aston Martin brought a huge range of upgrades to the Hungarian Grand Prix and of course not everything went to plan after a worrying exit from FP1 for Lance Stroll.
Having spent the last couple of races right at the back of the grid, Adrian Newey's team brought 16 new updates to the car in a desperate bid to become competitive again.
Halfway through FP1 that looked to be the case with Fernando Alonso and Stroll running on hard tyres putting in lap times that had them running in the lower half, but crucially not bottom.
But worrying signs were already seen when both cars had to report back to the garage for minor repairs. Then with around 20 minutes to go, Stroll's car was spotted stationary at the exit of turn three.
The Canadian hadn't made a driver error though, instead his AMR26 kicked out violently following the exit of turn 2, with Stroll doing well to prevent the car from sliding into a wall.
With the left rear wheel hanging sadly from the back of the car, Aston Martin reported a suspected left rear suspension failure that would be investigated after the session. Alonso would carry on running and returned to the track posting the 13th best time.
Charles Leclerc fastest in Budapest
Charles Leclerc was fastest for Ferrari but ended the session with a suspected gearbox failure after limping into the pits with just over five minutes to go.
Max Verstappen was almost half-a-second down in second place, while Lewis Hamilton rounded out the top three a further tenth down.
Championship leader Kimi Antonelli sat out the session, being replaced by Mercedes reserve driver in Fred Vesti. There were four other driver swaps, with McLaren's Oscar Piastri making way for Leonardi Fornaroli.
Alpine replaced Franco Colapinto with Paul Aron, Ollie Bearman sat out for Haas with Ryo Hirakawa taking his place, while Valtteri Bottas's seat was taken by Colton Herta.
F1 HEADLINES: Aston Martin given Christian Horner warning as Red Bull legend returns
Here are all the times following FP1 at the Hungaroring.
Hungarian Grand Prix FP1 times
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:19.075
|2
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.484sec
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.543sec
|4
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|+0.922sec
|5
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.991sec
|6
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|+1.285sec
|7
|Fred Vesti
|Mercedes
|+1.392sec
|8
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|+1.548sec
|9
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|+1.685sec
|10
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1.791sec
|11
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+1.949sec
|12
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.976sec
|13
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+2.475sec
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+2.629sec
|15
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+2.744sec
|16
|Leonardo Fornaroli
|McLaren
|+2.815sec
|17
|Ryo Hirakawa
|Haas
|+2.926sec
|18
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|+3.014sec
|19
|Paul Aron
|Alpine
|+3.093sec
|20
|Colton Herta
|Cadillac
|+4.043sec
|21
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+4.396sec
|22
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+4.659sec
Is there F1 today?
Yes. Following FP1 the FP2 on Friday afternoon will get underway at 5pm local time and 4pm UK time.
Like FP1, the session will be one hour, giving teams further time to test new parts on their cars and improve setup around the bumpy and trick Hungaroring race circuit ahead of final practice on Saturday, which takes place ahead of qualifying.
READ MORE: Honda announce Aston Martin boost for Hungary ahead of F1 summer break upgrades
READ MORE: Verstappen left speechless over FIA decision on Red Bull
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