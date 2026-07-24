All the times from F1 Hungarian Grand Prix practice at the Hungaroring, Budapest

Aston Martin brought a huge range of upgrades to the Hungarian Grand Prix and of course not everything went to plan after a worrying exit from FP1 for Lance Stroll.

Having spent the last couple of races right at the back of the grid, Adrian Newey's team brought 16 new updates to the car in a desperate bid to become competitive again.

Halfway through FP1 that looked to be the case with Fernando Alonso and Stroll running on hard tyres putting in lap times that had them running in the lower half, but crucially not bottom.

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But worrying signs were already seen when both cars had to report back to the garage for minor repairs. Then with around 20 minutes to go, Stroll's car was spotted stationary at the exit of turn three.

The Canadian hadn't made a driver error though, instead his AMR26 kicked out violently following the exit of turn 2, with Stroll doing well to prevent the car from sliding into a wall.

With the left rear wheel hanging sadly from the back of the car, Aston Martin reported a suspected left rear suspension failure that would be investigated after the session. Alonso would carry on running and returned to the track posting the 13th best time.

Charles Leclerc fastest in Budapest

Charles Leclerc was fastest for Ferrari but ended the session with a suspected gearbox failure after limping into the pits with just over five minutes to go.

Max Verstappen was almost half-a-second down in second place, while Lewis Hamilton rounded out the top three a further tenth down.

Championship leader Kimi Antonelli sat out the session, being replaced by Mercedes reserve driver in Fred Vesti. There were four other driver swaps, with McLaren's Oscar Piastri making way for Leonardi Fornaroli.

Alpine replaced Franco Colapinto with Paul Aron, Ollie Bearman sat out for Haas with Ryo Hirakawa taking his place, while Valtteri Bottas's seat was taken by Colton Herta.

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Here are all the times following FP1 at the Hungaroring.

Hungarian Grand Prix FP1 times

Hungarian Grand Prix FP1 times Pos Driver Team Gap 1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:19.075 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.484sec 3 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.543sec 4 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +0.922sec 5 George Russell Mercedes +0.991sec 6 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +1.285sec 7 Fred Vesti Mercedes +1.392sec 8 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +1.548sec 9 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +1.685sec 10 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.791sec 11 Lando Norris McLaren +1.949sec 12 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.976sec 13 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +2.475sec 14 Pierre Gasly Alpine +2.629sec 15 Alex Albon Williams +2.744sec 16 Leonardo Fornaroli McLaren +2.815sec 17 Ryo Hirakawa Haas +2.926sec 18 Sergio Perez Cadillac +3.014sec 19 Paul Aron Alpine +3.093sec 20 Colton Herta Cadillac +4.043sec 21 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +4.396sec 22 Carlos Sainz Williams +4.659sec

Is there F1 today?

Yes. Following FP1 the FP2 on Friday afternoon will get underway at 5pm local time and 4pm UK time.

Like FP1, the session will be one hour, giving teams further time to test new parts on their cars and improve setup around the bumpy and trick Hungaroring race circuit ahead of final practice on Saturday, which takes place ahead of qualifying.

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Written by Dan Ripley - Global Editor I've been a massive F1 fan since the mid 1990s and continue to study the history of the sport long before that. As an experienced motor sport reporter covering F1, MotoGP and the LeMans 24 Hour race, being part of GPFans has allowed me to work with a diverse team with all sorts of different backgrounds in watching the sport and given me a greater appreciation of F1. View full biography

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