F1 News Today: Aston Martin given Christian Horner warning as Red Bull legend returns

Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

All the latest news from the world of F1!

Aston Martin have been issued a warning about the potential signing of former Red Bull boss Christian Horner.

The Silverstone-based outfit have been linked with his signature ever since he was axed by Red Bull back in 2025.

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Key Red Bull figure returns at Hungarian GP after F1 absence

Red Bull chief Paul Monaghan is back in the paddock for the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend, after a recent absence.

Monaghan's absence has led to many rumours about his potential future away from the team.

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Red Bull rebuild takes shape as F1 team 'find replacements' for Helmut Marko and Gianpiero Lambiase

Gianpiero Lambiase is set to join McLaren from 2028

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Reports in German media suggest that Red Bull have found a replacement for both Gianpiero Lambiase and Helmut Marko.

Lambiase will soon be off to McLaren, while Marko retired at the end of the 2025 season.

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Charles Leclerc lays bare Ferrari frustration: 'It's very difficult to be confident'

Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc has admitted that he is 'not driving completely naturally' in 2026, as his form struggles begin to subside.

Leclerc has claimed back-to-back grand prix podiums in the sport, winning the British Grand Prix earlier in July before finishing second at the Belgian GP last time out.

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Four F1 stars to skip FP1 at Hungarian Grand Prix

Today's FP1 session at the Hungarian Grand Prix will see four names that you might not be familiar with on the timesheets.

This is because there are four full-time drivers who will be giving up their seat for the first hour of practice at the Hungaroring to hand their machinery over to a 'rookie' driver to test out instead.

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