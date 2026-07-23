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Paul Monaghan, Adrian Newey and Christian Horner celebrate at the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix

Key Red Bull figure returns at Hungarian GP after F1 absence

Paul Monaghan, Adrian Newey and Christian Horner celebrate at the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix — Photo: © IMAGO

Key Red Bull figure returns at Hungarian GP after F1 absence

A key member of Red Bull's staff has returned

By Remy Ramjiawan.
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Despite rumours swirling over Paul Monaghan’s uncertain future and possible exit at Red Bull, the English engineer has now reappeared in Hungary at the team's garage.

Monaghan has long been a key figure at the team, having been with Red Bull Racing since its inception in 2005.

While many of his contemporaries have moved on over recent years, he has stubbornly remained a vital part of the Austrian outfit.

Despite the team’s solid performance, questions about the head engineer’s future still linger.

In recent months, whispers suggested that Monaghan might be headed for Cadillac.

At 58, the engineer had not been spotted in the paddock for a while. However, his reappearance in Hungary appear to have put those rumours to rest, at least for now.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton deals title hopes blow as FIA talks confirmed for Hungarian Grand Prix

Will Paul Monaghan leave Red Bull?

Monaghan - largely considered to be the mastermind behind Red Bull's RB19 which claimed 21 of 22 race victories in 2023 - has been a hot topic of conversation in the paddock in recent weeks.

Paul Monaghan in the Red Bull garage this weekend
Paul Monaghan in the Red Bull garage this weekend

The Red Bull star was absent from the British Grand Prix and Sky F1's Ted Kravitz - not one to shy away from paddock rumours - gave the latest.

"I’ve wandered to Red Bull Racing, where I am missing one of their top engineering brains, one Paul Monaghan, who is not here this weekend," Kravitz said.

"There have been rumours… it was brought up at the last race what Paul Monaghan is doing and whether he is leaving.

"Laurent Mekies wouldn’t confirm either way, but it’s very unusual for Monaghan to miss a race.

"The team, we believe, are saying that he’s just having a race off, but we also understand that he’s on his way to a different team. The strong belief in the paddock is that he’s on his way to a different team.

"So, the departure of top engineering brains at Red Bull continue."

READ MORE: McLaren announce Oscar Piastri swap for Hungarian Grand Prix

READ MORE: Red Bull make decision on $3bn sale of F1 team

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