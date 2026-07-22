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Max Verstappen shrugs his shoulders and looks in dismay at the Red Bull Garage in Spa

F1 insider ‘100%’ sure where Max Verstappen will be next year

Max Verstappen shrugs his shoulders and looks in dismay at the Red Bull Garage in Spa — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 insider ‘100%’ sure where Max Verstappen will be next year

Certainty around Max Verstappen's future at last?

By Jeen Grievink.
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Dutch professional racing driver and media star Tom Coronel is convinced that Max Verstappen’s F1 future lies with Red Bull.

Despite the swirling rumours about a potential exit prompted by his less-than-impressive season, the four-time world champion isn’t expected to switch teams.

Verstappen has endured a challenging season at the pinnacle of motorsport.

Following the Belgian Grand Prix, he currently sits in seventh place in the championship standings.

Given Verstappen's exit clause in his contract - speculation has run wild about a move to competitors like McLaren or Mercedes, especially as Red Bull’s Ford-powered RB22 struggles with balance and engine issues.

In an interview on De Oranjezomer - a popular Dutch daily summer talk show - Coronel left no doubt about the Dutch star’s contract situation.

READ MORE: Brundle savages new F1 rules: 'I've got a tear in my eye'

Verstappen staying at Red Bull

During the latest edition of the show, focused in part on the European Formula 1 races, Coronel made his stance crystal clear.

When asked about the chances of Verstappen remaining with Red Bull, the Viaplay analyst responded decisively: “He’s staying. One hundred per cent. This team was made for him.”

A Red Bull Comeback after the summer break?

Coronel also believes that the toughest period for both Verstappen and Red Bull may be behind them.

“It’s typical of Red Bull to return with a vengeance after the summer break,” he explained.

“We saw it last year when he was 100 points behind and ended up missing the championship by just two points.

"They simply never quit.”

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull make $3bn decision, Verstappen future takes fresh twist

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