Untelevised F1 team radio shows George Russell's X-RATED fury at Mercedes

George Russell's team radio after he crashed out of the Belgian Grand Prix - that wasn't aired by Sky Sports during the race - has now emerged...and it's not for the faint-hearted.

Spa could not have gone any worse for Russell. He crashed out on the opening lap and his main rival for the title went on to win.

Kimi Antonelli doubled his lead in one race and he now sits 50 points clear of Russell as we approach the halfway stage of the 2026 season.

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For context, Russell could win the next six races and could still be behind Antonelli in the drivers' standings.

The pressure is certainly on the Brit and that was clear in the foul-mouthed rant that Russell went on after he made contact with Lewis Hamilton and crashed out on the opening lap.

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Russell's X-rated radio

Although Hamilton was given a penalty for the collision, Russell saw it as a racing incident. That did not however help his mood as he let loose at his team inside his cockpit with the car in the gravel.

“I am out," he began. "What the f*** happened with the SOC (state of charge) down the straight?

"I had no f***ing battery down the straight. Guys unacceptable. Un-f***ing-acceptable this whole weekend!”

Russell left Spa with 0 points after his collision with Hamilton

Mercedes have not hidden away from the issues Russell has faced with his W17, with Toto Wolff accepting that the blame lies with the team.

"The accident that happened was unfortunate for us. We lost a lot of constructors' points and George's drivers' points," he told Sky.

"We had an issue on all Mercedes engines that we lacked the power out on the straights. That hit him badly and it 100 per cent goes on us.

"We are trying our best as a team. We have the most powerful power unit, a strong car that is capable of winning.

"Everyone is giving their maximum to minimise the mistakes and still it happens because we are humans at work."

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