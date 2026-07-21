George Russell down but not out as Mercedes star issues F1 war cry

George Russell is down but not out after Spa

George Russell has insisted that he will not stop fighting in his bid to win a maiden F1 title after a disastrous Belgian Grand Prix.

To say 2026 has been a difficult year for Russell is an understatement.

He came into the season widely expected to walk his way to his first title as Mercedes arrived with the best engine (well, not according to the FIA).

It kicked off with a bang in Australia, but since then, it has been almost entirely downhill.

Slowly, but all of a sudden, Russell found himself second best to Kimi Antonelli - unable to match the Italian teenager's pace.

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Questions were levelled at Russell as a driver, but those who have been watching the Brit's career in F1 for long enough knew something else was amiss.

It has now been confirmed by Toto Wolff that Russell has been battling an issue with his Mercedes PU.

“We had an issue on all Mercedes engines, that we lacked the power out on the straights," Wolff told The Guardian. "That bit him [Russell] badly, and it goes 100% on us."

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Russell responds to yet another setback

The King's Lynn driver cast a downbeat figure in his post-race interviews, seemingly at a loss as to how much speed he was losing in a straight line.

However, taking to social media, Russell has vowed to see the Belgian GP as a body blow but not a knockout punch.

"Knocked down, we get back up," he wrote. "No matter how many times. So many tough moments this year but I will not stop fighting."

Russell left Spa with 0 points after his collision with Hamilton

Russell's post-race reaction

Although Russell has been positive on social media, that was far from the case in his interview after the crash.

"I appreciate everyone is working hard to solve the problem, but I'm stood here [in the TV interview pen] on lap five of the race," he told Sky.

"It felt like I was in a good position to fight for the lead up to Turn One and then, suddenly, no power and it's all gone."

"I just got totally swallowed up down the straight...The incident shouldn't have happened if I had the speed down the straight...Very, very disappointed."

What did Toto Wolff say?

The Mercedes team principal was quick to admit blame for putting Russell in that situation.

"The accident that happened was unfortunate for us. We lost a lot of constructors' points and George's drivers' points.

"We had an issue on all Mercedes engines that we lacked the power out on the straights. That hit him badly and it 100 per cent goes on us.

"We are trying our best as a team. We have the most powerful power unit, a strong car that is capable of winning.

"Everyone is giving their maximum to minimise the mistakes and still it happens because we are humans at work."

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